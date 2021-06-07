Delhi unlocked: Traffic piled up at Delhi's ITO as the national capital began gradual unlocking from today (Monday, June 7). Migrant workers were seen returning to the national capital as the unlocking process started after weeks of restrictions due to the second wave of Covid.

#WATCH | Traffic piles up at ITO as Delhi begins gradual unlocking from today pic.twitter.com/kN9oiEjUSZ — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Hundreds of migrant workers were seen walking out of Anand Vihar ISBT (Inter-state bus terminus) today morning. Speaking to ANI, Arjun, who works as a driver, said that he used to earn ₹200-300 per day during lockdown. "Seeing the number of people coming in since morning, I am hopeful work will pick up. Most people I have seen are being cautious and wearing masks. Approx 10 per cent is maskless," he said.

Used to earn ₹200-300/day during lockdown. Seeing the number of people coming in since morning, I am hopeful work will pick up. Most people I have seen are being cautious & wearing masks. Approx 10% is maskless, says Arjun at Delhi's ISBT Anand Vihar, who works as a driver pic.twitter.com/wlxPqxj1EL — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Delhi was put under lockdown in mid-April, when infection began to rise and positivity rate shot up. At one time, Delhi's daily count had risen to over 28,000, pushing the health infrastructure into complete crisis. Shops were shut, metro services were suspended and vehicles wee allowed only for those involving in essential services. Strict lockdown was imposed, hitting the daily wagers the most.

On June 5, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a gradual lifting of curbs in the national capital as infection cases dipped further. The government has permitted Delhi Metro services with 50 per cent seating capacity, and has allowed private firms to open with 50 per cent staff.

In government offices, group A staff is allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity while group B with 50 per cent staff. On the first day of the unlocking, passengers were seen commuting through Delhi Metro which resumed services today (June 7).

From today, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighborhood shops have been allowed to open with the restrictions of even-odd and timings. However, cinemas and theatres, restaurants (except home delivery/take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours and any shop pertaining to entertainment/amusement services have not been permitted to operate.

Liquor shops are allowed on an even-odd basis and within prescribed timings. The revenue services in district-like registry will be functional. Self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers are already allowed. A decision will be taken soon regarding the opening up of gyms, spas, salons in the city, the government said recently.





