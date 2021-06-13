Salons, beauty parlours, and barbershops closed since the imposition of lockdown on April 19 will also reopen from Monday, the Delhi government said in a statement.
However, the CM explicitly said the ease in curbs would be monitored for a week. "If Covid cases do not increase, we will continue the relaxation, but if cases increase, we will have to bring back the restrictions," CM Kejriwal said.
In the latest relaxation in the national capital, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, spas, yoga institutes, swimming pools, auditoriums, banquet halls, amusement and water parks, and public parks and gardens have been exempted.
Besides, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural/religious, festival-related, and other gatherings are also prohibited.
Only one authorised weekly market (up to the limit of 50% of the allowed vendors at normal time) per day per zone, in all three municipal corporations and New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Containment Board, will be allowed subject to the strict compliance of precautions.
