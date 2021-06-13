Hundreds of people thronged markets in the national capital after the Delhi government relaxed lockdown rules on Sunday amid the decline in Covid cases.

Several visuals and videos have gone viral on social media in which people were flouting social distancing norms in markets like Sarojini Nagar and Gaffar Market.

"We're happy that govt permitted shops to reopen after #COVID lockdown. Customers have started coming to market. Hoping for more footfall," a shop owner was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi: People throng markets in the national capital after lockdown restrictions were eased; visuals from Sarojini Nagar.



"We're happy that govt permitted shops to reopen after #COVID lockdown. Customers have started coming to market. Hoping for more footfall," says a shop owner

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday allowed markets, malls, and market complexes to reopen on all days from 10 am to 8 pm from June 14.

The CM also permitted religious places and restaurants to reopen from Monday.

However, in religious places, no visitors will be allowed to enter, CM Kejriwal said. And, restaurants will open with up to 50% seating capacity.

Salons, beauty parlours, and barbershops closed since the imposition of lockdown on April 19 will also reopen from Monday, the Delhi government said in a statement.

However, the CM explicitly said the ease in curbs would be monitored for a week. "If Covid cases do not increase, we will continue the relaxation, but if cases increase, we will have to bring back the restrictions," CM Kejriwal said.

In the latest relaxation in the national capital, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, spas, yoga institutes, swimming pools, auditoriums, banquet halls, amusement and water parks, and public parks and gardens have been exempted.

Besides, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural/religious, festival-related, and other gatherings are also prohibited.

Only one authorised weekly market (up to the limit of 50% of the allowed vendors at normal time) per day per zone, in all three municipal corporations and New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Containment Board, will be allowed subject to the strict compliance of precautions.

