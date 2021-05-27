The process of lifting the Covid-19 lockdown amid a decline in infections in the national capital is expected to be discussed at a crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) scheduled tomorrow.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, DDMA chairman and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is vice chairman of the panel, will attend Friday's meeting.

Announcing the extension of the lockdown in the capital last week, CM Kejriwal had said the process of unlock will start from 31 May if the downward trend of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate continued during the week.

CM Kejriwal had told reporters earlier that the lockdown can not continue indefinitely.

"A lockdown cannot be extended indefinitely. It has hit economic activity and businesses. We will decide how to go about reopening," the Delhi CM had said when asked if the state government is going to lift the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 117 more coronavirus fatalities, the lowest since 15 April, and 1,072 new cases today, while the positivity rate dipped to a nearly two-month low of 1.53%, as per the daily health bulletin.

This is the fifth day in a row when the daily cases in the capital have remained below 2,000 and the second consecutive day when the cases are below 1,500.

The number of deaths reported on Thursday (117) is the lowest since 15 April when the national capital had reported 112 fatalities, while the positivity rate (1.52%) is the lowest since 23 March, when it was 1.31%, official data showed.

The national capital had recorded 1,491 cases and 130 fatalities on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.93%.

