But gathering for social, political, academic or entertainment reasons is also not allowed
Although Delhi has started resumption of all activities in a phased manner, the government in the national capital has decided against reopening schools, colleges and other educational institutions for now.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that all markets and shops will be allowed to function. While shops were earlier opening in an odd-even format, all establishments can now stay work between 10 am and 8 pm. Further, restaurants will reopen but with 50% of seating capacity.