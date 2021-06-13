Although Delhi has started resumption of all activities in a phased manner, the government in the national capital has decided against reopening schools, colleges and other educational institutions for now.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that all markets and shops will be allowed to function. While shops were earlier opening in an odd-even format, all establishments can now stay work between 10 am and 8 pm. Further, restaurants will reopen but with 50% of seating capacity.

However, educational institutions that were closed in early April due to a surge in Covid-19 cases will continue to stay shut for classes till further order.

Schools were have been shut ever since the pandemic broke out last year. But classes had resumed for those from classes 9 to 12.

What else will remain shut in Delhi?

In addition to this, any gathering for social, political, academic or entertainment reasons is also not allowed. Cultural and religious festivals continue to be prohibited as well.

All gyms, spas, yoga institute, cinema theatres, multiplexes and banquet halls will also continue to remain shut.

Sports complexes, swimming pools and stadiums have not been given a green signal yet.

While announcing the easing of restrictions, Kejriwal said that normalcy will be achieved in the national capital if Covid-19 cases continue to decline.

"If the cases of infection keep decreasing in the current manner, then our life will gradually come back on track. It is a great tragedy and we all have to face it together," said Delhi CM.

This comes in view of Delhi reporting a dipping trend in the number of new infections and deaths.

According to a health bulletin on Saturday, Delhi saw 213 fresh Covid cases with 0.3% positivity rate in the last 24 hours. Also, the number of deaths came down to 25.

There were 414 Covid-19 cases with 0.5% positivity rate and 60 fatalities last Saturday.

