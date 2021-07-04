With the positivity rate in the national capital dipping to 0.11%, the Delhi government is likely to announce further easing of lockdown norms from Monday.

According to news agency PTI, it is likely that stadiums and sports complexes will be reopened now after gyms were allowed to resume activity last week.

The rules and relaxations announced so far are set to continue till 5 am on Monday. But a fresh order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on the extension of restricted activities is yet to come.

"Although the government is likely to allow reopening of stadiums and sports complexes, operation of public transport, including Delhi Metro trains, with full capacity is unlikely due to concerns of overcrowding," the news agency quoted a source as saying.

Currently, metro trains and public buses are running with half their capacity.

Further, reopening of spas, cinema halls, multiplexes and swimming pools also seems unlikely.

Activities allowed now

Last week, the DDMA allowed the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes with 50% attendance. Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with an attendance of 50 guests only.

Prior to this, bars were permitted to admit people at 50% of their capacity from 12 pm to 10 pm. The onus of ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour lay on the owners of the establishments.

Public parks, gardens and golf clubs were also reopened and outdoor yoga activities were allowed.

Further, restaurants -- which were open only for takeaways and home deliveries -- were allowed to have diners but with only 50% seating capacity from 14 June.

All shops could also keep their shutters up between 10 am and 8 pm. Weekly markets were allowed to resume activity, but only one market per day in each municipal zone.

In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers were allowed.

Increased vigilance

With activities resuming, the Delhi district authorities have deployed more enforcement teams and issued an increased number of challans for violation of Covid appropriate behaviour.

Around 6,000-7,000 challans are being issued over violation of DDMA orders to enforce protocols like wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, not spitting at public places, among others.

“Nearly 150 enforcement teams across 11 districts in the national capital issued 6,775 and 6,643 challans for violation of various norms and Covid appropriate behaviour on June 29 and June 30, respectively," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

"With the opening of markets and other public places like malls and restaurants, reports of Covid appropriate behaviour violation have been received leading to an increase in the number of challans," he added.

According to the data, 1,055 challans were issued in the south-east district followed by 781 challans in Shahdara, 747 in the north and 703 challans in north east districts, on 30 June.

Each district has been given a target of minimum of 1,000 enforcement challans every day.









