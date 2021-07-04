Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi unlock: Will govt relax restrictions further from tomorrow? Check details for metros, buses

Delhi unlock: Will govt relax restrictions further from tomorrow? Check details for metros, buses

Premium
People at Laxmi Nagar Market in New Delhi
2 min read . 06:47 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Sneha

  • The unlock process in Delhi began on 31 May
  • The rules and relaxations announced so far are set to continue till 5 am on Monday

With the positivity rate in the national capital dipping to 0.11%, the Delhi government is likely to announce further easing of lockdown norms from Monday.

With the positivity rate in the national capital dipping to 0.11%, the Delhi government is likely to announce further easing of lockdown norms from Monday.

According to news agency PTI, it is likely that stadiums and sports complexes will be reopened now after gyms were allowed to resume activity last week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to news agency PTI, it is likely that stadiums and sports complexes will be reopened now after gyms were allowed to resume activity last week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The rules and relaxations announced so far are set to continue till 5 am on Monday. But a fresh order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on the extension of restricted activities is yet to come.

"Although the government is likely to allow reopening of stadiums and sports complexes, operation of public transport, including Delhi Metro trains, with full capacity is unlikely due to concerns of overcrowding," the news agency quoted a source as saying.

Currently, metro trains and public buses are running with half their capacity.

Further, reopening of spas, cinema halls, multiplexes and swimming pools also seems unlikely.

Activities allowed now

Last week, the DDMA allowed the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes with 50% attendance. Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with an attendance of 50 guests only.

`

Prior to this, bars were permitted to admit people at 50% of their capacity from 12 pm to 10 pm. The onus of ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour lay on the owners of the establishments.

Public parks, gardens and golf clubs were also reopened and outdoor yoga activities were allowed.

Further, restaurants -- which were open only for takeaways and home deliveries -- were allowed to have diners but with only 50% seating capacity from 14 June.

All shops could also keep their shutters up between 10 am and 8 pm. Weekly markets were allowed to resume activity, but only one market per day in each municipal zone.

In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers were allowed.

Increased vigilance

With activities resuming, the Delhi district authorities have deployed more enforcement teams and issued an increased number of challans for violation of Covid appropriate behaviour.

Around 6,000-7,000 challans are being issued over violation of DDMA orders to enforce protocols like wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, not spitting at public places, among others.

“Nearly 150 enforcement teams across 11 districts in the national capital issued 6,775 and 6,643 challans for violation of various norms and Covid appropriate behaviour on June 29 and June 30, respectively," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

"With the opening of markets and other public places like malls and restaurants, reports of Covid appropriate behaviour violation have been received leading to an increase in the number of challans," he added.

According to the data, 1,055 challans were issued in the south-east district followed by 781 challans in Shahdara, 747 in the north and 703 challans in north east districts, on 30 June.

Each district has been given a target of minimum of 1,000 enforcement challans every day.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!