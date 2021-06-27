Amid dipping positivity rates, the Delhi government has decided to further relax lockdown restrictions that were imposed when the second wave of coronavirus hit.

In an order issued late Saturday night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permitted the reopening of gyms and yoga centres at 50% capacity.

The relaxations will come into force from 5 am on Monday.

This comes in the backdrop of the national capital recording 85 fresh cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily count this year, and nine more deaths on Saturday.

The positivity rate dipped to 0.12%.

However, despite a fall in daily cases over the last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the possibility of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Check everything that will be open in your area now:

After a gap of two months, the Delhi government has allowed gymnasiums and yoga institutes to open with 50% capacity.

Marriages at banquet halls, marriage halls and hotels are permitted with a ceiling of 50 persons.

These establishments will be responsible for ensuring strict compliance with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in their premises.

Cinema, theatres, spas, schools, colleges and educational institutes will continue to remain closed in Delhi.

Swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will also remain shut.

Banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings will remain prohibited

Restaurants up to 50% capacity and markets have already been allowed to open.

Weekly markets had also resumed from last week itself.

In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers allowed.

Salons are functioning in all zones.

The Delhi Metro is plying with 50% of the capacity.

There are no restrictions on inter-state or intra-state movement of people or goods.

All other existing prohibited and restricted activities will continue to be so up to 5 am on 5 July, it added.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on 19 April at the peak of the second wave of Covid-19. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases, CM Kejriwal announced a phased unlocking process from 31 May.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On 26 April, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24%.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.