Ahead of a possible easing out of the Covid-19 lockdown in Delhi , president of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Sanjay Aggarwal on Saturday said that unlock would only work when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opens the entire ecosystem.

While talking to ANI, Aggarwal said, "Workers need raw material. There is a whole ecosystem on which industries depend. It is important to see how the markets are open now because we can understand that the government has to see both things. They also have to see that there is no big danger again."

"It is important to open the markets whether it is in the timetable or in the odd/ even because it is difficult for industries to run without the markets open because there is no large-scale industry in Delhi, which would take all the goods from the market. It is if they get all kinds of inputs from the market, then if the market is closed then they will not be able to run the industry," he added.

Expressing his views, Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industries vice president Raghuvansh Arora said, "There has been a lockdown in Delhi since April 20, but the way the Chief Minister has put it open, it is beyond our understanding that he has opened the lockdown, but it will not be of any use. The workers who come from outside to Delhi are of three types. Only 15 to 20 per cent of workers are local and 50 to 60 percent have come from Bihar in addition to those who come from Meerut or Ghaziabad or nearby daily. If we tell them to come only for a week, they will neither come nor listen to us. This unlock should be increased to at least three to four weeks."

"Before making the decision, we should have thought a little. He said that shops will not open. Shops and industries in the business are connected to each other. How will the industry run again? The Chief Minister should think that there is a small micro-industry in Delhi, where many small items come from the shops. Only then the factory runs. Transport is also closed. How will we make it equal?" he added.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, "How will social distancing be maintained at the construction site? Secondly, what will happen to all the goods which will be produced at the factories? Where it will be sold when the markets will remain closed? We request the Delhi Chief Minister to reconsider his decision and allow to open the markets and shops in a phased manner."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

