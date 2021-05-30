Delhi unlock would only work if entire ecosystem restarts: Industry associations

Expressing his views, Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industries vice president Raghuvansh Arora said, "There has been a lockdown in Delhi since April 20, but the way the Chief Minister has put it open, it is beyond our understanding that he has opened the lockdown, but it will not be of any use. The workers who come from outside to Delhi are of three types. Only 15 to 20 per cent of workers are local and 50 to 60 percent have come from Bihar in addition to those who come from Meerut or Ghaziabad or nearby daily. If we tell them to come only for a week, they will neither come nor listen to us. This unlock should be increased to at least three to four weeks."

