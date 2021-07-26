Delhi battled a brutal second wave of Covid-19 that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the distressing situation. On 20 April, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the cases declining further, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has come out with the latest set of lockdown relaxations for the capital which will come into effect from today (26 July)

Delhi unlocking: New rules for the metro from today

Delhi Metro services began running with full seating capacity from today, but there is still no provision for standing travel for commuters, officials said.

To handle the increase in the volume of commuters, 16 additional entry gates have been made operational at 16 stations (one at each station) across the network from today.

The stations at which additional gates became operational include, Janakpuri West, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, M G Road, the DMRC said. At Model Town, Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat stations, additional gates will be open only for entry.

The DMRC is already facilitating passenger entry at all its stations through 260 gates. These 16 gates are in addition to the already operational gates, so, now 276 gates will be operational.

Delhi unlocking: New rules for cinema halls from today

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50% seating capacity. Business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions will also be allowed, but only with business visitors.

Delhi unlocking: New rules for buses from today

Even buses plying within the metropolis, including DTC and cluster buses, have been allowed to operate with full seating capacity. The order stated that intrastate (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as cluster) shall be permitted with 100 per cent seating capacity.

"In the case of buses, boarding shall be allowed only from the rear door while de-boarding shall be allowed only from the front door. No standing passenger shall be allowed. Public transport such as autos and e-rickshaws (up to two passengers) / Taxis, Cabs, Gramin Sewa & phat phat Sewa (up to two passengers) / Maxi cab (up to five passengers) / RTV (up to 11 passengers) shall be allowed," the order added.

Delhi unlocking: New rules for spas from today

Spas can also open from July 26 but all employees have to be fully vaccinated or undergo an RT-PCR test fortnightly, the DDMA said. Detailing the norms spas need to follow, the order said six-feet distance shall be in general maintained between clients and employees.

Service providers i.e., therapists etc. shall maintain all standards of hygiene, masking etc., and all therapists and other employees, as also the visitors, shall be subjected to temperature checks and if anyone shows symptoms, they would not be permitted entry into the establishment, it said.

"All service providers shall wear face shields and masks while providing therapy. For treatments that are longer than 30 minutes, a PPE kit should also be worn in addition. Clients should preferably wear masks to the extent possible, considering the nature of services which are availed of," it said.

Delhi unlocking: Here are the other guidelines

Religious places shall be permitted to open but no visitors will be allowed.

Stadia/sports complexes will be permitted to open without spectators.

Business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions will also be allowed, but only with business visitors, the guidelines said.

The number of people allowed at marriage functions and funerals will be raised to 100 from Monday.

All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed and online or distance learning will be permitted, said the order.

Delhi Covid-19 tally

There are currently 579 active cases. As many as 14,10,288 recoveries and 25,042 deaths have been reported so far.









