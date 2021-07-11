The Delhi administration has now allowed auditoriums or assembly halls in education institutions of the national capital to function, but with certain restrictions.

Academic gatherings in schools and colleges will be permitted, but only with 50% of the capacity. However, students are still not allowed to attend the institutions physically, said the government.

"Only teachers and professors will be allowed inside educational institutions for online lectures and other administrative work," a notification by the state government read.

In addition to this, Delhi Police and Army personnel have also been allowed to attend skill training classes without taking permission from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Spas, social, political, cultural, religious, and other such gatherings continue to remain prohibited.

Prior to this, the Delhi government had last week allowed the reopening of stadiums and sports complexes without any spectators as part of its phased unlock plan.

However, the functioning of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes continued to be prohibited. The DDMA had also said that all educational institutions and amusement parks will remain shut.

Further, banquet halls, auditoriums, any gatherings for social or political purposes and swimming pools were also to stay closed.

There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour, the DDMA had said.

Sunday's decision comes in the backdrop of the national capital recording 76 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.09%.

The new fatality pushed the death toll in Delhi to 25,012.

The DDMA on Friday passed a colour-coded response action plan to define the severity of restrictions in accordance with the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

The plan includes shutting down of most of the economic activities at the highest 'red' level alert when the positivity rate breaches 5%.

The colour codes, also known as alerts -- yellow, amber, orange and red -- will be based on positivity rate on two consecutive days, cumulative figures of fresh infections over a week and the average weekly occupancy rate of oxygen beds for a week.

Shops/establishments dealing with essential goods and services will be allowed irrespective of the alert category while religious places will be open but without visitors.

With this plan, confusion regarding imposing a lockdown or when it will be lifted will no longer persist.





