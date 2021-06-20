The relaxations in COVID restrictions in Delhi further extended till 5 am of 28 June. Restaurants and bars allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm and 12 pm to 10 pm respectively.

The Delhi government has allowed reopening of bars, public parks and gardens from Monday under a phased easing of restrictions, which were imposed due to the second Covid wave. Public parks, gardens and golf clubs will be reopened and outdoor Yoga activities will also be allowed, the DDMA stated in its order.

Prohibited activities and services, including cinemas, gyms, spas among others will remain closed till 5 am on June 28, it said.

The following activities shall be prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi

All schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc will remain closed

Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and should be encouraged All social-political /sports/entertainment / academic/cultural religious/festival related and other gatherings and congregations. All swimming pools (except being used by sportspersons for training purposes).

National & International events) for the training of sportspersons for participation in Ov) Stadia / Sports complexes (except being used for training of sportspersons for participation in National International sports events as well as for organizing National/Inter-National sports events).

Cinemas/Theater/Multiplexes.

Entertainment parks/Amusement parks/ Water parks and similar places.

Banquet Halls (Auditoriums/Assembly Halls).

Business to Business (B28) exhibitions.

Spas, Gymnasium and Yoga Institutes.

The following activities shall be permitted with restrictions as specified below:

No permission is required from any authority for undertaking the following permitted activities:

All Government offices of NCT of Delhi/ Autonomous bodies / PSUs / Corporations/ Local Bodies shall function with officers of the level of Grade-I equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength. The remaining staff will attend upto 50% as per requirement to be assessed by HOD concerned (remaining 50% of the staff will work from home) All HOD shall issue consequent orders in respect of their concerned department in this regard.

However, Health and Family Wortare and all related medical establishments Police Prisons Home Guards Civil Defense Fre and emergency Services District Adminstration Pay & Account Office, Services, CAD, Power, Water and Sanitation Public Transport ( Railways/Buses) including all services / activities that are essential for smooth functioning, and all other essential services shall function without any restrictions

All private offices in NCT of Delhi shall be allowed to function to the extent of 50% strength of their start between 9 AM to 5 PM. Private offices are advised to stagger the office timings

