The state government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on 19 April at the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 and the phased unlocking process started on 31 May
As part of the phased unlock plan in the national capital, the Delhi administration has now allowed stadiums and sports complexes to open but without any spectators.
However, the functioning of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes continues to be prohibited. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also said that all educational institutions and amusement parks will remain shut.
There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, the DDMA said.
In addition to this, banquet halls, auditoriums, any gatherings for social or political purposes and swimming pools will also stay closed.
The new DDMA order comes in the backdrop of the positivity rate in Delhi dipping to 0.11% as 86 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital on Saturday. Further, five more people succumbed to the disease.
According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,34,460.
The recovery tally of the national capital stands at 14,08,465.
