As part of the phased unlock plan in the national capital, the Delhi administration has now allowed stadiums and sports complexes to open but without any spectators.

However, the functioning of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes continues to be prohibited. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also said that all educational institutions and amusement parks will remain shut.

There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, the DDMA said.

In addition to this, banquet halls, auditoriums, any gatherings for social or political purposes and swimming pools will also stay closed.

The new DDMA order comes in the backdrop of the positivity rate in Delhi dipping to 0.11% as 86 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital on Saturday. Further, five more people succumbed to the disease.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,34,460.

The recovery tally of the national capital stands at 14,08,465.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on 19 April at the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 and the phased unlocking process started on 31 May.

Here's all that's open in the national capital now:

Last week, the DDMA allowed the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes with 50% attendance.

Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with an attendance of 50 guests only.

Bars have been permitted to admit people at 50% of their capacity from 12 pm to 10 pm. Owners of the establishments are held responsible for ensuring Covid-compliance.

Restaurants up to 50% capacity and markets have already been opened.

Public parks, gardens and golf clubs have also been reopened and outdoor yoga activities allowed.

All shops can keep their shutters up between 10 am and 8 pm.

Weekly markets were allowed to resume activity, but only one market per day in each municipal zone.

In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers are allowed.

Salons are functioning in all zones.

The Delhi Metro is plying with 50% of the capacity.

There are no restrictions on inter-state or intra-state movement of people or goods.

Prohibited activities:

Banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings will remain prohibited.

Cinema, theatres and multiplexes will also remain shut.

The government has decided against reopening schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

Any gathering for social, political, academic or entertainment reasons is also not allowed.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.