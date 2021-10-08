Any employee of the Delhi government who has not taken even dose the Covid-19 vaccine will not be allowed to attend office from 16 October, as per new order.

All such employees, including teachers, will be treated as “on leave", the order said.

The employees "who do not get vaccinated (at least first dose) by October 15 shall not be allowed to attend their respective offices/healthcare institutions /educational institutions with effect from October 16 till they have obtained the first dose vaccine," it said.

The heads of departments concerned will verify vaccinated employees through the Aarogya Setu app or vaccination certificate, it stated.

The order, issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, stated that the central government "may consider issuing similar directions in respect of its employees working in Delhi."

Offices of the Delhi government had reopened in June, after one and half months.

Prior to this, the Punjab government had stated that govt employees failing to take the anti-Covid vaccine will be compulsorily sent on leave after 15 September.

The state said that this was decision was taken to protect the people from the infections, and to ensure that those who are vaccinated do not have to pay the price for continued vaccine hesitancy of those who are not.

Covid situation in Delhi

The national capital recorded 44 new Covid-19 cases and no fatalities due to the disease on Thursday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.07%, data shared by the city government showed.

Delhi has reported only one death due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

Fifteen more patients have been discharged from hospitals in the city, according to the data.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,097. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease so far, and the death toll stands at 25,088.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 64,079 tests, including 43,698 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.

There are 383 active Covid cases in Delhi at present, up from 354 a day ago. While 112 patients are in home-isolation, the number of containment zones stands at 102, the data showed.

