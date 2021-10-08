The employees "who do not get vaccinated (at least first dose) by October 15 shall not be allowed to attend their respective offices/healthcare institutions /educational institutions with effect from October 16 till they have obtained the first dose vaccine," it said.
The heads of departments concerned will verify vaccinated employees through the Aarogya Setu app or vaccination certificate, it stated.
The order, issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, stated that the central government "may consider issuing similar directions in respect of its employees working in Delhi."
Offices of the Delhi government had reopened in June, after one and half months.
Prior to this, the Punjab government had stated that govt employees failing to take the anti-Covid vaccine will be compulsorily sent on leave after 15 September.
The state said that this was decision was taken to protect the people from the infections, and to ensure that those who are vaccinated do not have to pay the price for continued vaccine hesitancy of those who are not.