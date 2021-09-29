Delhi government on Wednesday announced that unvaccinated teachers and non-teaching staffers of Delhi government schools will not be allowed to attend school from October 15. They would be considered as being on leave.

“We all are aware that the country is threatened with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to take all effective measures to prevent the spread of the same," said Directorate of Education (DoE) Director Udit Raj in an official order.

“The schools under DoE have been reopened in a phased manner, so it is the prime concern of the Delhi government that the environment of the schools remain safe with the appropriate implementation of SoPs and measures," he added.

"All such teachers and school staff who have not got themselves vaccinated by October 15 should not be allowed to attend the school and their absence would be treated as on leave," he added.

The DoE had earlier directed all government schools to ensure their teaching and non-teaching staffers are vaccinated at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, following a DDMA meeting, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said, decision regarding reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi will be taken after the festival season.

While the L-G did not mention the particular month for a decision on reopening schools for junior classes, sources present at the meeting said it could happen "post Diwali".

"As suggested by the experts, it was decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season," Baijal, who chaired the meeting, said in a tweet.

Several private schools have been demanding that the schools reopen now for junior classes.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 41 new COVID 19 cases during the last 24 hours.

As per the health bulletin released by the Delhi Government, the positivity rate during the last 24 hours is 0.06%. Twenty-two people recovered in the last 24 hours and no death was reported due to the disease.

The city has 392 active cases and 107 of them are in home isolation.

(With inputs from agencies)

