Delhi, UP to get monsoon relief soon? IMD says wait for 5-6 days, issues heavy rainfall alert for Bengal, North-East

The India Meteorological Department said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon into several northern states over the next five to six days, despite Delhi recording its warmest morning in two years on Sunday.

In a release, IMD said that conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into additional parts of the North Arabian Sea and some areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, among other states, during the next two to three days.

The weather agency said it is likely to continue moving over more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, some areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and southeast Rajasthan during the next two to three days.

However, it also warned of heatwave conditions -- possibly severe -- in Uttar Pradesh on July 28 and 29.

According to weather forecasting agency Skymet, Delhi is likely to see the arrival of monsoon on July 4 if conditions remain favourable.

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Delhi record warmest morning Meanwhile, recording its warmest morning in two years, Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 31.1 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches above the seasonal average, while the maximum climbed to 41.8 degrees Celsius.

The last time the city's minimum temperature was higher was on 14 June 2024, when it was recorded at 33.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather office, a heatwave has been realised over Delhi, and the "feels-like" temperature at 5.30 pm, as calculated by the IMD, was around 50.7 degrees Celsius. For Monday, however, it forecast thunderstorms with rain.

Skymet said the delay in the onset of the monsoon and the interaction of dry and moist winds have kept both temperatures and humidity unusually high.

“Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi around June 27-28, after which temperatures begin to ease and humidity increases. This year, however, the monsoon is likely to be delayed by about a week,” Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, said. “Dry westerly winds from Pakistan are keeping temperatures high, while southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are also reaching Delhi and increasing humidity.”

"When these dry and moist air masses interact, clouds do form, but there is not enough moisture for widespread rainfall. By the time cloud formation takes place, usually around 4 or 5 pm, the day's maximum temperature has already been recorded. That is why both the maximum temperature and the 'feels-like' temperature have remained unusually high," he said.

Wet spell in Himachal The meteorological centre in Shimla predicted a wet spell in Himachal Pradesh till July 4, saying a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from July 2 onwards.

It issued an alert for thunderstorms and gusts of 30-40 kmph in isolated places in the state between June 30 and July 4.

Light rain was observed in parts of the state over the past 24 hours since Saturday evening, and thunderstorms were reported in Shimla, Kangra and Mandi districts.

Monsoon in northern cities Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, mercury soared to 43.4 degrees Celsius in Paryagraj, while Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal, the meteorological department said.

The isolated parts of the state are very likely to witness a heat wave in the next 24 hours, the department said, adding that thunderstorms/lightning accompanied by gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 19.7 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above normal. For Jammu, the maximum stood at 37 degrees, and the minimum was 3.8 notches below normal at 22.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said pre-monsoon showers in the plains of Jammu and adjoining areas were likely on June 29 and forecasted intense heavy showers, thunder and gusty winds at a few places.

Noting that temperatures have remained appreciably above normal in several parts of Uttarakhand, the Dehradun Meteorological Centre issued a yellow (watch) morning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, an intense to very intense spell of rain, and gusty winds at isolated places in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand.

Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, and a minimum of 26.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

For Punjab and Haryana, the IMD predicted scattered rainfall on June 29 and on July 1 and 2, even as temperatures remained above normal in several parts. The two states are also likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) between July 1 and 4.

In Rajasthan, humid weather conditions persisted across large parts, even as scattered rainfall was reported in several districts, including Pilani in Jhunjhunu district, which saw 7 mm of rain since morning.

The meteorological office has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of the Kota and Udaipur divisions over the next few days, with rainfall activity expected to increase across southeastern and eastern Rajasthan from July 2.