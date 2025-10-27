Delhi UPSC aspirant murder: Ghee, wine used to hide crime — How woman killed live-in partner with ex-boyfriend's help

Three individuals were arrested by Delhi Police on Monday in connection with the murder of a UPSC aspirant in the national capital.

The arrested individuals, Amrita Chauhan (21), Sumit Kashyap (27), and Sandeep Kumar (29), are all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North District, Delhi, said in a statement, ""With the arrest of three accused persons, namely Amrita Chauhan, aged 21 years, Sumit Kashyap, aged 27 years and Sandeep Kumar, aged 29 years, all residents of Moradabad, UP, the team of PS Timarpur, North District, has solved the murder case of a UPSC aspirant. Some belongings of the deceased and two mobile phones of the accused persons were recovered," as per ANI.

How the body was discovered Police received information about a fire on the on the 4th floor of E-60, Gandhi Vihar, Delhi, on 6 October, following which local cops and fire services rushed to the spot.

After the fire was extinguished, police and forensic teams found a burnt dead body at the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary of the Hindu Rao Hospital. The deceased was identified as Ram Kesh Meena, a 32-year-old resident of the said property.

Police then registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) and an investigation was underway.

When the police accessed CCTV footage from the day of the fire and analyed the same, they discovered that two people had entered the building on the intervening night of October 5-6 with their faces covered.

One of them left the building after 39 minutes, and at around 2:57 am, a girl, who was later identified as Amrita Chauhan, was seen leaving the building with a man. The fire incident occurred soon after these three individuals left the premises.

Upon investigating the matter, the police analysed Amrita's phone location data and found that the phone was near E-Block Gandhi Vihar, Delhi when the incident occurred. After multiple raids, she was arrested from Moradabad on 18 October.

Hard disk behind murder? During interrogation, Amrita admitted to the crime, and claimed that the deceased had a hard disk with a number of 'obscene' videos and pictures of her. She said that she had committed the murder with the help of her ex-boyfriend, Sumit, and Sandeep, who is a friend.

The hard disk has been recovered by the police, who found it in a trolley bag.

As per the police, Amrita and the deceased had been living together since May 2025, and when the latter refused to delete the obscene pictures and videos of her he had taken, she decided to kill him along with her two other accomplices.

The trio allegedly strangulated Meena to death and later poured ghee as well as wine over his body to show this was a fire accident.