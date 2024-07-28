Delhi UPSC aspirants death: ‘Not an accident, it is a murder’ alleges BJP; ABVP defaces mayor Shelly Oberoi’s picture

Delhi UPSC aspirants death: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that the death of three UPSC aspirants in Delhi was a "murder" rather than an "accident." The tragic incident occurred on Saturday when the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajender Nagar was flooded, leading to the deaths of the three students.

According to ANI, the victims of the Delhi coaching center tragedy have been identified as Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nivin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala.

BJP leader Poonawalla alleged that the death of UPSC aspirants was ‘not just an accident, it is a murder committed by the Aam Aadmi Party’.

"It is not just an accident, it is a murder committed by the Aam Aadmi Party. It is criminal negligence... The question is who will take the responsibility... There have been several deaths. Do the lives of the people of Delhi hold no value? Arvind…

“Do the lives of the people of Delhi hold no value? Arvind Kejriwal and his government's priority is press conferences, advertisements and blame games... AAP is responsible for this. AAP's priority is to save Kejriwal from the liquor scam but they don't care about the lives of the residents of Delhi...Recently we saw deaths of UPSC aspirant due to electrocution & water logging.” Poonawalla added.

ABVP defaces Shelly Oberoi's image Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested outside the residence of Delhi Mayor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Shelly Oberoi on Sunday. During the demonstration in West Patel Nagar, the protesters defaced a picture of Oberoi, highlighting their discontent with the current administration.

#WATCH | ABVP members protest outside the residence of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, against the death of 3 students after the basement of a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar was filled with water yesterday. pic.twitter.com/sagluJmg2C — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2024

The ABVP members were protesting over death of three civil services aspirants after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rainfall in Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday.

AAP alleges ‘big conspiracy’ Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused Lt Governor VK Saxena of being part of a "big conspiracy" against Delhi's residents.

Bharadwaj alleged that, despite presenting evidence and filing complaints about corruption in the de-silting process, no action was taken against the responsible officers.