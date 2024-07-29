Bulldozer action in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar following 3 UPSC aspirants death in basement flooding | Watch

Delhi UPSC aspirants' death: Delhi authorities took urgent action on Monday, deploying bulldozers to clear encroachments over drains in Old Rajinder Nagar. This measure follows the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned due to severe waterlogging at Rau's Study Circle coaching centre, highlighting the critical need for improved drainage and flood management in the city.

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested five more people, including the owner of the basement, in connection with the flooding at Rau’s IAS Study Circle. The owner of the vehicle that hit the gate of coaching centre in Karol Bagh was also held.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated an anti-encroachment drive in Old Rajinder Nagar to clear illegal structures blocking storm drains, which contributed to the severe waterlogging.

Bulldozers have been deployed near Rau's IAS Study Circle to address these encroachments. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting with civic officials at 3 pm to discuss the incident and response measures.

In the wake of the tragic deaths of three students at Rau's IAS Study Circle due to basement flooding caused by heavy rains, the Delhi police have already sealed the coaching centre.

The MCD is responsible for maintaining stormwater drains, and it has been alleged that the drainage system near the coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar was not functioning properly. This malfunction reportedly caused significant rainwater accumulation on the road, which subsequently flooded the basement.

Meanwhile the Municipal Corporation of Delhi terminated an officer and suspended another in the wake of the tragic deaths that triggered mass protests on Sunday.

The MCD also launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Old Rajinder Nagar area on Monday.

MCD Commissioner, Ashwani Kumar, had previously informed news agency PTI that encroachments had blocked storm drains in the area, causing severe waterlogging. This obstruction led to rainwater flooding the basement of the Rau's Study Circle coaching centre.

MCD Commissioner, on Monday, announced the termination of a junior engineer and the suspension of an assistant engineer from the Karol Bagh Zone’s maintenance department.

The junior engineer's contract has been terminated immediately, while the assistant engineer will receive a subsistence allowance during the suspension period. Their official termination and suspension orders are expected to be issued soon.

On Sunday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had sealed 13 illegal coaching centres in the area.