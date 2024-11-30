Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the CBI to appoint a senior officer to monitor the investigation of RAU's IAS Study circle case.

As reported by ANI, the father of a deceased student, Nevin Dalvin, has moved to the High Court seeking direction to change the Investigation officer. The trial court dismissed his plea.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi High Court extended the interim bail of four basement owners accused in the RAU's IAS Study Circle case in Old Rajender Nagar on Friday. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma extended the bail of Sarabjit Singh, Parvinder Singh, Tejinder Singh, and Harvinder Singh until January 21.

The Supreme Court had stayed the condition requiring the accused to deposit Rs. 2.5 crores with the Red Cross, a condition the High Court had imposed when granting their interim bail on September 13. Additionally, the High Court has also stayed the condition of depositing Rs. 5 crores with the Red Cross Society, which was imposed when granting bail to Abhishek Gupta, the CEO of RAU's IAS Study Circle.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had granted interim bail to four co-owners of a basement linked to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The bench of Justice DK Sharma had also requested the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi to form a committee, which will operate under the supervision of a retired High Court judge, to ensure that no coaching centres are run in basements without sanction across Delhi.

Additionally, the court had directed the four co-owners of the basement to deposit ₹5 crore to the Red Cross Society.

A Delhi court will decide on December 4 whether to take cognizance of a chargesheet related to the drowning deaths at a coaching centre in the national capital. Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on Monday postponed the order for a week after hearing submissions from the CBI counsel, who requested the court to take cognisance of the chargesheet.

The tragic incident occurred on July 27 when civil services aspirants Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana, and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala drowned in the flooded basement of the coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar after heavy rains.

