IAS aspirants’ death: Congress to raise Delhi ‘infrastructure tragedies’ issue in Parliament today

Three UPSC aspirants - Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav and Navin Delvin - were killed when water suddenly gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in the national capital's Old Rajender Nagar on July 27.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated29 Jul 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Delhi UPSC aspirants' death: The Congress party will raise the issue of the Delhi coaching centre tragedy, in which three UPSC aspirants were drowned due to flooding, in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament today, July 29.

The party's Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in the House to discuss ‘Demanding accountability for Delhi’s infrastructure Tragedies and Tragic Losses’, Congress party said. Congress MP from Punjab Amar Singh has also moved an adjournment motion ‘demanding accountability’ for the death of the IAS aspirants. 

Also Read | UPSC Aspirants Death News LIVE: MCD seals basements of 13 UPSC institutes

Three IAS aspirants - Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav and Navin Delvin - were killed when water suddenly gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in the national capital's Old Rajender Nagar on July 27.

A video that surfaced online shows a surge of water entering the basement, used as a library of the popular coaching centre in violation of regulations.

The arrested accused in the traffic Delhi coaching centre tragedy, owner and the coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after they were taken to the court from Rajender Nagar Police Station on July 28.

Political Blame Game

The deaths have sparked a political blame game between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

The BJP has attacked the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government after the incident, calling it ‘murder’ due to inadequate drainage arrangements within the national capital. The BJP leaders and workers will protest outside the AAP office in Delhi on July 29, demanding the implementation of safety measures and strict action against those found guilty.

Also Read | What probe says on UPSC aspirants death in Delhi coaching class flooding

On July 28, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared an old video of a meeting in which he is seen ‘pleading’ to the Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary to commence de-silting operations in Delhi, just hours after accusing the authorities of being involved in a “big conspiracy.”

First Published:29 Jul 2024, 09:10 AM IST
