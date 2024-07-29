Delhi UPSC aspirants death: MHA constitutes committee to fix responsibility; LG announces ₹10 lakh assistance to kin

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday constituted a committee to probe the incident at the coaching centre in Delhi's old Rajinder Nagar in which three civil service aspirants died after getting stuck in the flooded basement library.

The committee will inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes, said MHA spokesperson.

"The committee will consist of the Additional Secretary, MoUHA, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi government, Special CP, Delhi Police, Fire Advisor and JS, MHA as the Convener. It will submit its report in 30 days," the spokesperson added.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the families of three civil services aspirants.

The LG has also assures action against responsible officials of Delhi Fire Services, police and MCD within 24 hours

AAP MLAs and councillors held a protest outside the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat and demand sacking of the MCD commissioner for alleged failure to issue directions for desilting drains.

Meanwhile, students held a candle light protest in Old Rajinder Nagar, demanding justice for three UPSC aspirants.

Giving update on the action taken after the incident, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that MCD started a 'sealing drive' in Rajinder Nagar and sealed 13 coaching institutes.

"Today, six coaching institutes were sealed and an encroachment drive was carried out in Rajinder Nagar. The sealing drive was carried out in Mukherjee Nagar area well. In view of Saturday's incident, responsible officers, JE (Junior Engineer) was terminated and Assistant Engineer was suspended. Today, an emergency meeting was held in which MCD Commissioner, PWD and Delhi Jal Board officers were called," Shelly Oberoi said.

Earlier in the day, while taking part in a short debate in the Rajya Sabha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said coaching institutes have to follow the rules and regulations and asserted that there should be no politics over the death of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding at an institute here.

Nothing would compensate for the loss the bereaved families have suffered, Pradhan said.