Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi UPSC aspirants death: L-G VK Saxena targets Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt, says ‘What's happening is unpardonable…’

Delhi UPSC aspirants death: L-G VK Saxena targets Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt, says ‘What's happening is unpardonable…’

Livemint , Written By Sayantani

  • On X, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena highlighted the tragic deaths of three Civil Services aspirants who drowned due to waterlogging in a coaching center's basement, along with another student's death from electrocution caused by waterlogging.

New Delhi: Students in a furious manner stage a protest outside the 'Rao IAS Study Centre' after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the coaching centre, at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday

Delhi UPSC aspirants death: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has criticized Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government following a tragic incident in Rajinder Nagar, where three UPSC aspirants lost their lives due to rain-induced flooding at a coaching center.

On X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena highlighted the tragic deaths of three Civil Services aspirants who drowned due to waterlogging in a coaching center's basement, along with another student's death from electrocution caused by waterlogging.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Lt Governor VK Saxena criticized the CM-Kejriwal-led Delhi government, stating, "These incidents clearly point towards criminal neglect and failure of basic maintenance and administration by concerned agencies and departments. Drainage in the city and related infrastructure, as well as the required efforts to address these issues, have apparently collapsed."

Saxena further condemned the situation, describing it as “indicative of the larger malaise of misgovernance that Delhi has been subjected to during the last decade or so."

Saxena also reported that seven additional residents of Delhi have lost their lives to electrocution in recent days, drawing attention to critical safety concerns and the urgent need for improved infrastructure and emergency response in the capital.

Lauding the Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah-run Delhi Police for the rescue operations, Delhi L-G Saxena said, “I have been keeping a close watch over the situation & followed the rescue operations by Delhi Police & Delhi Fire personnel etc personally."

L-G Saxena also directed the divisional commissioner to submit a report on the incident at the UPSC coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar.

The LG said the incident points to "criminal neglect" and lack of "basic maintenance" by concerned agencies.

Saxena said he is deeply anguished by the incident of death of the civil services aspirants. "That this should happen in the Capital of India is most unfortunate & unacceptable," he said in a post on X.

"What has been happening is unpardonable and such issues can no more be glossed over. I have asked the Divisional Commissioner to submit a report, covering every aspect of the tragic incident by Tuesday," he added.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.