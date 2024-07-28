Delhi UPSC aspirants death: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has criticized Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government following a tragic incident in Rajinder Nagar, where three UPSC aspirants lost their lives due to rain-induced flooding at a coaching center. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena highlighted the tragic deaths of three Civil Services aspirants who drowned due to waterlogging in a coaching center's basement, along with another student's death from electrocution caused by waterlogging.

Lt Governor VK Saxena criticized the CM-Kejriwal-led Delhi government, stating, "These incidents clearly point towards criminal neglect and failure of basic maintenance and administration by concerned agencies and departments. Drainage in the city and related infrastructure, as well as the required efforts to address these issues, have apparently collapsed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saxena further condemned the situation, describing it as “indicative of the larger malaise of misgovernance that Delhi has been subjected to during the last decade or so."

Saxena also reported that seven additional residents of Delhi have lost their lives to electrocution in recent days, drawing attention to critical safety concerns and the urgent need for improved infrastructure and emergency response in the capital.

Lauding the Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah-run Delhi Police for the rescue operations, Delhi L-G Saxena said, “I have been keeping a close watch over the situation & followed the rescue operations by Delhi Police & Delhi Fire personnel etc personally." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L-G Saxena also directed the divisional commissioner to submit a report on the incident at the UPSC coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar.

Saxena said he is deeply anguished by the incident of death of the civil services aspirants. "That this should happen in the Capital of India is most unfortunate & unacceptable," he said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"What has been happening is unpardonable and such issues can no more be glossed over. I have asked the Divisional Commissioner to submit a report, covering every aspect of the tragic incident by Tuesday," he added.

