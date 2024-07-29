Delhi UPSC aspirants death: Viral video captures water flooding Rau’ IAS coaching center’s basement | Watch

  • Viral video captures moment water flooding Rau's IAS coaching center basement.

Livemint
Published29 Jul 2024, 07:36 AM IST
New Delhi, India - July 28, 2024: Officials from Fire Department pumps out the water from Rau' IAS study circle in old Rajendra Nagar where few students were allegedly drowned to death after the basement of the building was flooded following heavy rain in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - July 28, 2024: Officials from Fire Department pumps out the water from Rau’ IAS study circle in old Rajendra Nagar where few students were allegedly drowned to death after the basement of the building was flooded following heavy rain in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Three students tragically drowned in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle coaching center, which was flooded due to heavy rainfall in Delhi’s Old Rajender Nagar on Saturday.

Also Read: UPSC Aspirants Death News LIVE Updates: MCD seals basements of 13 UPSC institutes

A video that surfaced online shows a powerful surge of water entering the basement, which was being used as a library in violation of regulations. The footage captures a vehicle driving through the waterlogged road outside the institute, splashing water onto its gate. Subsequently, the video reveals the gate appearing to collapse under the intense flow, allowing the water to flood the basement.

In a post on X, a user wrote, “They are trying to put blame on The Car that passed by on the Road for the Basement of Coaching Institute in Old Rajender Nagar Getting Flooded. Question is WHY was there so much Waterlogging in whole Area in just minimal Rainfall???”

In response to the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants caused by flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken decisive action by sealing the basements of 13 civil services institutes. This move is part of a broader crackdown on properties violating building bylaws. The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, has sparked widespread protests among students in the Old Rajendra Nagar area.

Also Read: UPSC aspirants death: How Delhi coaching centre ’flouted norms’ — 5 key factors that may have led to mishap

Tariq Thomas, Additional Commissioner MCD, said, “We have started the action since evening. Three basements (coaching centres running in the basement) have been closed and we will take further action in the coming days. The government has ordered an inquiry.”

The students maintained their protest into the early hours of Monday, calling for justice and decisive government action. Students from various coaching centers presented five main demands. They insisted on strict measures against all government officials responsible for the disaster and urged immediate action to prevent further waterlogging and electrical hazards in the area.

Also Read: UPSC Aspirants Death News: All you need to know about three students killed in coaching class flooding

Additionally, students called for harsh penalties for coaching centers and property owners operating basements as libraries or classrooms. They also advocated for the introduction of a rent regulation bill or a code to manage excessive rent and brokerage fees.

Furthermore, they sought mandatory insurance coverage for coaching centers and libraries to guard against future incidents and requested the establishment of a grievance redressal mechanism to address any issues at coaching sites.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 07:36 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi UPSC aspirants death: Viral video captures water flooding Rau’ IAS coaching center’s basement | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,902.000.00
      Delhi
      69,971.000.00
      Kolkata
      69,494.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue