Delhi UPSC aspirants death: Viral video captures water flooding Rau’ IAS coaching center’s basement | Watch

Three students tragically drowned in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle coaching center, which was flooded due to heavy rainfall in Delhi’s Old Rajender Nagar on Saturday.

A video that surfaced online shows a powerful surge of water entering the basement, which was being used as a library in violation of regulations. The footage captures a vehicle driving through the waterlogged road outside the institute, splashing water onto its gate. Subsequently, the video reveals the gate appearing to collapse under the intense flow, allowing the water to flood the basement.

In a post on X, a user wrote, “They are trying to put blame on The Car that passed by on the Road for the Basement of Coaching Institute in Old Rajender Nagar Getting Flooded. Question is WHY was there so much Waterlogging in whole Area in just minimal Rainfall???”

In response to the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants caused by flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken decisive action by sealing the basements of 13 civil services institutes. This move is part of a broader crackdown on properties violating building bylaws. The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, has sparked widespread protests among students in the Old Rajendra Nagar area.

Tariq Thomas, Additional Commissioner MCD, said, “We have started the action since evening. Three basements (coaching centres running in the basement) have been closed and we will take further action in the coming days. The government has ordered an inquiry.”

The students maintained their protest into the early hours of Monday, calling for justice and decisive government action. Students from various coaching centers presented five main demands. They insisted on strict measures against all government officials responsible for the disaster and urged immediate action to prevent further waterlogging and electrical hazards in the area.

Additionally, students called for harsh penalties for coaching centers and property owners operating basements as libraries or classrooms. They also advocated for the introduction of a rent regulation bill or a code to manage excessive rent and brokerage fees.