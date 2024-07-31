Delhi UPSC aspirants death: Wife of arrested SUV driver defends husband, says ‘anyone who drives will do what he did…’

  • Shima Kathuria disputed claims that her husband’s SUV was speeding, asserting that video evidence shows the vehicle’s brake lights were on and that Manoj was driving cautiously in an attempt to navigate through the water.

Livemint
Updated31 Jul 2024, 04:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Students stage a sit-in protest over the death of 3 UPSC aspirants due to drowning in an IAS coaching institute on 27th July, at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Students stage a sit-in protest over the death of 3 UPSC aspirants due to drowning in an IAS coaching institute on 27th July, at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Shima Kathuria, the wife of businessman Manuj Kathuria, has defended her husband following his arrest in connection with a tragic flood-related incident in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar that claimed lives of 3 UPSC aspirants. Manuj Kathuria was detained after his SUV allegedly contributed to flooding that breached the gates of Rau's Study Circle coaching center. His vehicle has also been seized.

Also Read | UPSC aspirants death: HC orders MCD Commissioner to appear in Court on Friday

In an interview with News18, Shima Kathuria explained that police had initially questioned her husband about the incident, assuring them there would be no criminal liability. However, shortly after, Manoj Kathuria was arrested, leading to confusion and distress for the family.

Shima described the situation as alarming, noting that they were only informed of the charges—under Section 105, a non-bailable offense—after several requests for the FIR copy were denied.

Also Read | Delhi government to bring law to regulate coaching centres: Minister Atishi

Shima Kathuria disputed claims that her husband’s SUV was speeding, asserting that video evidence shows the vehicle’s brake lights were on and that Manoj was driving cautiously in an attempt to navigate through the water.

According to her, the water had risen to the bonnet level before Manoj could safely turn back, leaving him with no option but to proceed forward.

“The brake lights were on. In a situation where the water comes up to the bonnet of your car, no person wants to deliberately get into that so he was constantly braking. By the time he realised the water had come up to the bonnet, it was too late for him to turn back. The only way forward was to cross the waterlogged road and get to a safe spot which anyone who drives will do. That’s what he did.” Kathurias told News18.

Also Read | UPSC aspirants death: Rau’s Study Circle ‘completely’ blocked drainage system

Expressing confidence in the judicial system, Shima stated, "We believe our judicial system will deliver justice. My husband was merely trying to reach a safe spot in an emergency situation."

Earlier, speaking to news agency PTI, Shima had said the gate of the Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar must have weakened due to the waterlogging in the area.

“The gate (of a coaching centre) cannot break like that. The gate must have weakened due to frequent waterlogging in the area."

Also Read | AAP’s swift action after UPSC aspirants’ deaths, seals basements of many centres

Shima Kathuria explained that her husband’s car would have stalled if he had stopped in the floodwaters. He was focused on driving straight to avoid collisions, as he was unfamiliar with the area or the locations of the institutes.

On Saturday evening, three civil services aspirants tragically lost their lives when water from a flooded drain surged into the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, where a library was located.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 04:31 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi UPSC aspirants death: Wife of arrested SUV driver defends husband, says ‘anyone who drives will do what he did…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue