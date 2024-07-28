Delhi UPSC aspirants deaths: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj ’pleads’ before PWD to start de-silting | 10 updates

  • Delhi UPSC aspirants deaths: The arrested accused in the Delhi coaching centre tragedy, owner and the coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody after they were taken to the court from Rajender Nagar Police Station on Sunday.

Livemint
Updated28 Jul 2024, 10:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Security personnel stands guard out side Rau's Study Circle in view of incident of last night flooding which claims three students lives at Old Rajinder Nagar, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 28, 2024
New Delhi: Security personnel stands guard out side Rau’s Study Circle in view of incident of last night flooding which claims three students lives at Old Rajinder Nagar, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 28, 2024

Delhi UPSC aspirants deaths: On Sunday, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj ‘pleaded’ to the Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary to commence de-silting operations in Delhi, just hours after accusing the authorities of being involved in a “big conspiracy.”

Also Read | UPSC Aspirants Death News LIVE: Protesting students demand Atishi’s resignation

Further, the arrested accused in the traffic Delhi coaching centre tragedy, owner and the coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after they were taken to the court from Rajender Nagar Police Station on Sunday.

Three civil service aspirants died on Saturday at old Rajinder Nagar in Rau's Study Circle, after the basement suffered flood-like situation due to waterlogging

Delhi UPSC aspirants deaths: Top updates

-Plea filed in Delhi High court seeking independent probe- A plea was moved by a NGO, Hindu Rashtriya Pravasi Manch, seeks Delhi High Court order for an independent inquiry into the incident to ascertain the responsibility of MCD, Rao IAS Study Centre, and the Government of Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi UPSC aspirants death: ABVP protesters deface mayor Shelly Oberoi’s picture

-The coaching centre, Rau's Study Circle, at whose establishment three students died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement on Sunday condoled the loss of young lives and said they are fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation.

-The police have arrested the owner and the coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle and booked them for culpable homicide and under other charges.

-Students protested at Karol Bagh metro station, following which heavy forces were deployed. Several students were detained for protesting.

Also Read | Delhi UPSC aspirants death: L-G VK Saxena targets Arvind Kejriwal govt

-The harrowing incident that took place on Saturday evening has raised concern among the students, who are demanding action against the authorities for showing negligence. Protesting students also held a candle march on Sunday, demanding justice

-Many political leaders expressed their grief and also questioned the authorities for the deaths of the UPSC aspirants. Congress called for accountability, while BJP called for an inquiry into the Old Rajender Nagar incident.

-Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena expressed anguish over the deaths and said the incident was “unfortunate and unacceptable.”

Also Read | UPSC aspirants death: How Delhi coaching centre ’flouted norms’ — 5 key factors

-Launching a scathing attack on the AAP-led government in the national capital over the deaths of three students following flooding in a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that this is a man-made tragedy.

-AAP minister Gopal Rai said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also given instructions to take immediate action against the illegal coaching institutes running in the basement of a building.

 

Also Read | UPSC coach apologises for Ram-Akbar comparison, says ’Ram’s Rajya was ideal…’

-The victims who died in the incident were identified as Shreya Yadav, a native of Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana; and Nivin Dalwin, a resident of Kerala's Ernakulam.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Jul 2024, 10:43 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi UPSC aspirants deaths: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj ’pleads’ before PWD to start de-silting | 10 updates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.00-477.00
      Chennai
      69,902.00-205.00
      Delhi
      69,971.00750.00
      Kolkata
      69,494.00273.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue