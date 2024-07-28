Delhi UPSC aspirants deaths: On Sunday, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj ‘pleaded’ to the Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary to commence de-silting operations in Delhi, just hours after accusing the authorities of being involved in a “big conspiracy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the arrested accused in the traffic Delhi coaching centre tragedy, owner and the coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after they were taken to the court from Rajender Nagar Police Station on Sunday.

Three civil service aspirants died on Saturday at old Rajinder Nagar in Rau's Study Circle, after the basement suffered flood-like situation due to waterlogging

Delhi UPSC aspirants deaths: Top updates -Plea filed in Delhi High court seeking independent probe- A plea was moved by a NGO, Hindu Rashtriya Pravasi Manch, seeks Delhi High Court order for an independent inquiry into the incident to ascertain the responsibility of MCD, Rao IAS Study Centre, and the Government of Delhi.

-The coaching centre, Rau's Study Circle, at whose establishment three students died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement on Sunday condoled the loss of young lives and said they are fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation.

-The police have arrested the owner and the coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle and booked them for culpable homicide and under other charges.

-Students protested at Karol Bagh metro station, following which heavy forces were deployed. Several students were detained for protesting.

-The harrowing incident that took place on Saturday evening has raised concern among the students, who are demanding action against the authorities for showing negligence. Protesting students also held a candle march on Sunday, demanding justice

-Many political leaders expressed their grief and also questioned the authorities for the deaths of the UPSC aspirants. Congress called for accountability, while BJP called for an inquiry into the Old Rajender Nagar incident.

-Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena expressed anguish over the deaths and said the incident was “unfortunate and unacceptable."

-Launching a scathing attack on the AAP-led government in the national capital over the deaths of three students following flooding in a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that this is a man-made tragedy.

-AAP minister Gopal Rai said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also given instructions to take immediate action against the illegal coaching institutes running in the basement of a building.

-The victims who died in the incident were identified as Shreya Yadav, a native of Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana; and Nivin Dalwin, a resident of Kerala's Ernakulam.

