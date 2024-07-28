Civil Service Aspirants Died: Students protest in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar, BJP blames Kejriwal govt | Top 10 updates

Civil Service Aspirants Died: Three IAS aspirants died in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar area due to a waterlogged and flooded basement on Saturday. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated28 Jul 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Civil Service Aspirants Died: Students seen protesting against the authorities outside Rau' IAS study circle in old Rajendra Nagar where few students were allegedly drowned to death after the basement of the building was flooded following heavy rain in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (HT Photo)
Civil Service Aspirants Died: Students seen protesting against the authorities outside Rau’ IAS study circle in old Rajendra Nagar where few students were allegedly drowned to death after the basement of the building was flooded following heavy rain in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (HT Photo)

Civil Service Aspirants Died: Students continue to protest outside Rau's IAS Study Circle, a coaching centre for civil services aspirants located in Old Rajendra Nagar, where three IAS aspirants lost their lives in the flooded basement of the educational institute caused by heavy rainfall on Saturday.

A protester called it a “complete negligence” of the government as knee-deep water gets logged during rainfall, demanding immediate action against the culprits and the exact number of injuries and deaths. 

“MCD says it is a disaster but I would say that this is complete negligence. Knee-deep water gets logged in half an hour of rain. Disaster is something that happens sometimes. My landlord said that he had been asking the councillor for the last 10-12 days that the drain must be cleaned...,” he said. 

“The first demand is that action should be taken against the culprits. Immediate demand is that the actual number of injuries and deaths should be told... People of disaster management told me that 8-10 people have died...,” the protester claimed. 

Also Read | Delhi rains: 3 IAS aspirants died in Rajendra Nagar’s flooded coaching centre

Delhi Coaching Centre flooded: Here are top 10 updates

1) “The bodies have been sent to the hospital for further legal action. Rescue operations are still underway. The water is being pumped out. There is still about seven feet of water in the basement,” the top official said.

2) “I request the student community not to come here and hamper the rescue services. We share their pain, but coming to the spot is not the solution. It will hamper the rescue services,” Harshavardhan added.

3) The Delhi Police have filed a criminal case and are committed to uncovering the truth behind the tragic incident where three individuals lost their lives in the flooded coaching centre.

Also Read | Delhi rains to continue; planning trip to Goa? Check IMD alerts for next 5 days

4) “We have registered a criminal case. Our forensic teams are here. The process of collecting forensic evidence is underway. We are committed to the fact that we should have a proper investigation. We are committed to registering a strong case and finding out the truth. Two people have been detained so far,” the official said.

5) “...At the conclusion of search and rescue operations, 3 dead bodies were recovered. Their families have been informed. The case has been registered & the investigation is underway," Delhi Police tweeted. 

6) Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to initiate an inquiry and submit a report within 24 hours on the incident. “A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared," she wrote on X.

7) Preliminary investigations reveal that the basement, containing a library, was abruptly flooded while several students were present. Officials used ropes to evacuate the trapped individuals.

Also Read | Monsoon mayhem: From Mumbai to Gujarat, rainfall creates havoc in India | Watch

8) A police officer mentioned that floating furniture in the coaching centre hindered the rescue efforts.

9) Calling it an “unfortunate” incident, AAP MP Swati Maliwal said, “Can't even imagine what this child's family must be going through. Just a few days ago, a student died due to an electric shock in Patel Nagar. Accountability should be fixed for this incident. Those guilty of negligence should be punished.”

10) “These children came here to create their future. But the government of CM Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Durgesh Pathak did not listen to any requests of the local people. People had been asking Durgesh Pathak for last one week to get the drainage systems cleaned. There are still 2.5 feet of waterlogged on the street. Arvind Kejriwal and Durgesh Pathak are responsible for the deaths,” said BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 08:58 AM IST
