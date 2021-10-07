Organisers of Ramlila , Durga Puja, Dussehra and other religious functions can use loudspeakers and public address systems between 10 pm and 12 midnight up to 16 October, the Delhi government said on Thursday.

However, the organisers will still require permission from the Delhi Police.

As per the recent order of the environment department, the decision has been taken “in public interest".

"Lt Governor of Delhi has considered the request in public interest and has accorded permission to use loudspeakers and public address systems between 10 pm and 12 midnight with immediate effect up to October 16," the order read.

It mentioned that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also relaxed the restriction on gatherings and large congregations for celebrations of upcoming festivals till 15 November.

Delhi govt allows the celebration of Ramlila, bans Chhath

Amid the declining Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government recently relaxed restrictions during the festive season of Durga Puja and Ramlila.

According to the DDMA, Durga Puja and Ramlila can be organised in Delhi this year under certain conditions, but the public event of Chhath Puja has been banned.

"Nowhere in Delhi can Chhath Puja be organised in public in groups on the banks of a river or pond or in parks," stated the DDMA.

In the order issued by DDMA, it has been said that permission will have to be taken from the District Magistrate (DM) of the area for any program related to the festival.

"After a complete inspection, the DM and DCP of the area will allow the program anywhere. In an event in a closed area, only 50 per cent of the people will be allowed, while in the open area this number cannot exceed 200," stated the DDMA.

"The event organisers will maintain separate entry and exit gates for the event and no person will be given entry without a mask. The district magistrate will keep the data of all such events with himself and the data of the whole of Delhi will be with the Divisional Commissioner," stated further.

Regarding the rules, DDMA stated that a nodal officer will be appointed by the DM and the DCP of the area to ensure that the rules and orders are strictly followed in that program.

"Every event organiser or committee will have to get a video recording of their event every day from the beginning to the end of the event," it said.

"A certificate will have to be taken that the standard operating procedure issued by the Government of India and the Government of Delhi is not being violated in the event," stated further.

Fairs and food stalls will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. No standing or squatting is allowed at festive events in Delhi, and only sitting on chairs with social distancing is permitted.

With inputs from agencies.

