Uttam Nagar residents observe Eid ul-Fitr amid heavy security arrangements following Holi communal clash

Residents of Delhi's Uttam Nagar, where communal tensions had recently been triggered, observed Eid ul-Fitr on Saturday with a dampened spirit amid heavy police presence.

The usual festive buzz in the area is absent this time, ground reports said, pointing out a persistent gloom in locality the aftermath of a communal clash on Holi.

Heavy police presence in Uttam Nagar Police presence in the area was ramped up Friday onwards after the Delhi High Court directed to Delhi Police to make adequate arrangements to prevent any violence on Eid, and ordered that security arrangements be maintained till the festival of Ram Navami.

News agency PTI on Saturday reported a heavy deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel in the area across Hastal village and adjoining localities, with barricades having been erected and security personnel carrying out strict ID checks at entry and exit points.

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Only residents of the area are being allowed into certain stretches, PTI said, adding that movement of outsiders in the area has been restricted.

Foot patrols are also being carried out by police, while security personnel are monitoring rooftops and narrow lanes in particularly sensitive pockets through CCTV cameras.

"Security arrangements have been strengthened to ensure the festival passes off peacefully. We are maintaining a close watch on all developments," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Additional forces are on standby if the need arises, the officer added.

Communal tensions in Uttam Nagar Communal tensions erupted in Uttam Nagar earlier this month after a 26-year-old named Tarun Kumar died after getting injured in a clash between two neighbouring families in JJ Colony.

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The incident took place on the day of Holi, 4 March, when an 11-year-old girl threw a water balloon from her terrace, which hit a Muslim woman, triggering an altercation between the two families.

The disagreement soon escalated into a fight, resulting in injuries to at least eight people.

Among them was Tarun Kumar, who succumbed to his injuries days later. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Since the incident on Holi, police have arrested 14 people thus far, and have apprehended two minors over the alleged murder of the 26-year-old. All those arrested or held are relatives of the Muslim family, Hindustan Times reported, and inflammatory posts on social media have kept tensions simmering.

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