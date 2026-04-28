Delhi, Uttar Pradesh to get rains today; IMD says heatwave easing in north India | See full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the intense heatwave conditions will abate from the northern and central states from 28 April onwards, and has forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds for Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana as well.
Tuesday, 28 April, signals a change in weather conditions for most northern states, according to the weather agency. It predicted that the rain would bring some relief from the scorching April heat, with temperatures expected to dip by 2-3°C over the next few days.
“There is a cyclonic circulation over adjoining central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. It is currently strong and moving towards north-east India,” Mahesh Palawat of Skymet told PTI. “Parts of Rajasthan and Haryana may receive rainfall tonight, and the system is expected to reach Delhi on Tuesday and persist till April 30.”
On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to see isolated hailstorm activity. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to see hailstorm activity on Wednesday.
The Met Dept has issued rain alerts for states across India:
Delhi is set to witness a sharp shift in the weather from Tuesday — the IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the city till Thursday.
This comes as the city faced an intense heatwave on Monday, with temperatures soaring to 42.3°C. Delhi was hit by a spell of dust storm on Monday evening.
On Tuesday, 28 April, the national capital is bracing for a noticeable shift — the sky is expected to turn generally cloudy. The maximum temperature is forecast to drop to the 40-42°C range. Delhi is likely to see a spell of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds gusting to 50 kmph.
Despite no heatwave alert, temperatures at most places in Delhi will remain appreciably above normal, with minimum temperatures 3.1°C to 5.0°C above normal and maximum temperatures 1.6°C to 3.0°C more than normal.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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