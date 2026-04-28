Delhi, Uttar Pradesh to get rains today; IMD says heatwave easing in north India | See full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the intense heatwave conditions will abate from the northern and central states from 28 April onwards, and has forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds for Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana as well.
Tuesday, 28 April, signals a change in weather conditions for most northern states, according to the weather agency. It predicted that the rain would bring some relief from the scorching April heat, with temperatures expected to dip by 2-3°C over the next few days.
“There is a cyclonic circulation over adjoining central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. It is currently strong and moving towards north-east India,” Mahesh Palawat of Skymet told PTI. “Parts of Rajasthan and Haryana may receive rainfall tonight, and the system is expected to reach Delhi on Tuesday and persist till April 30.”
On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to see isolated hailstorm activity. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to see hailstorm activity on Wednesday.
The Met Dept has issued rain alerts for states across India:
Delhi is set to witness a sharp shift in the weather from Tuesday — the IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the city till Thursday.
This comes as the city faced an intense heatwave on Monday, with temperatures soaring to 42.3°C. Delhi was hit by a spell of dust storm on Monday evening.
On Tuesday, 28 April, the national capital is bracing for a noticeable shift — the sky is expected to turn generally cloudy. The maximum temperature is forecast to drop to the 40-42°C range. Delhi is likely to see a spell of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds gusting to 50 kmph.
Despite no heatwave alert, temperatures at most places in Delhi will remain appreciably above normal, with minimum temperatures 3.1°C to 5.0°C above normal and maximum temperatures 1.6°C to 3.0°C more than normal.