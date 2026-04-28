Subscribe

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh to get rains today; IMD says heatwave easing in north India | See full forecast

Tuesday brings a shift in weather conditions across most northern states, the IMD has said. Rain is expected to bring some relief from the scorching April heat, with temperatures likely to dip by 2-3°C over the coming days.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published28 Apr 2026, 08:11 AM IST
Tourists enjoying light rain and cloudy weather at Kartivya Path
Tourists enjoying light rain and cloudy weather at Kartivya Path (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
AI Quick Read

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the intense heatwave conditions will abate from the northern and central states from 28 April onwards, and has forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds for Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana as well.

Tuesday, 28 April, signals a change in weather conditions for most northern states, according to the weather agency. It predicted that the rain would bring some relief from the scorching April heat, with temperatures expected to dip by 2-3°C over the next few days.

Advertisement

“There is a cyclonic circulation over adjoining central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. It is currently strong and moving towards north-east India,” Mahesh Palawat of Skymet told PTI. “Parts of Rajasthan and Haryana may receive rainfall tonight, and the system is expected to reach Delhi on Tuesday and persist till April 30.”

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to see isolated hailstorm activity. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to see hailstorm activity on Wednesday.

Also Read | IMD weather forecast: Relief for Delhi, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan today?

IMD rain alert

The Met Dept has issued rain alerts for states across India:

  • Jammu-Kashmir: Light/moderate rain/snow, thunderstorms, and winds (40–50 kmph) on 28–29 April. Isolated hail is likely on 28 April.
  • Himachal Pradesh: Light/moderate rain/snow and winds (40–50 kmph) on 28–30 April and 3 May. Isolated hail on 28–29 April.
  • Uttarakhand: Isolated/scattered rain/snow and winds (40–50 kmph) from 28 April – 3 May. Isolated hail on 28–29 April.
  • Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi: Light/moderate rain and winds (30–40 kmph) on 28–30 April and 2–3 May. Thundersqualls (50–70 kmph) expected in Punjab and Haryana/Chandigarh on 28–29 April.
  • Uttar Pradesh: Light/moderate rain and winds (30–40 kmph) in East UP (28 April–2 May) and West UP (28 April–1 May).
  • Rajasthan: Light/moderate rain and winds (30–40 kmph) in West Rajasthan (28–29 April) and East Rajasthan (28 April – 3 May).
  • Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh: Isolated rain and winds (40–50 kmph) through 2 May. Thundersqualls (50–70 kmph) in Chhattisgarh from 29 April to 1 May.
  • Vidarbha: Lightning activity expected from 29 April to 1 May.

Advertisement
Also Read | Heatwave alert pushes Delhi-NCR schools to revise timings, prepone vacation
  • Bihar: Light/moderate rain and winds (30–50 kmph) through 1 May. A thundersquall (wind speed 50–70 kmph) and heavy rain on 28 April.
  • Jharkhand: Thundersqualls (50–70 kmph) 28–30 April; Isolated hail on 30 April.
  • Odisha: Isolated/scattered rain and winds (30–50 kmph) through 1 May.
  • Arunachal Pradesh: Heavy rain from 28 April to 2 May; very heavy rain from 30 April to 2 May.
  • Assam and Meghalaya: Heavy rain from 28 April to 2 May; very heavy rain on 28–30 April.
  • West Bengal and Sikkim: Widespread light/moderate rain and winds (30–50 kmph) for the next 6 days.
  • Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka: Rainfall expected from 28 April to 1 May.
  • Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal: Heavy rainfall expected from 30 April to 2 May.

Also Read | Weather tomorrow: Delhi to get respite from heatwave? IMD says light rain likley

Delhi weather today

Delhi is set to witness a sharp shift in the weather from Tuesday — the IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the city till Thursday.

Advertisement

This comes as the city faced an intense heatwave on Monday, with temperatures soaring to 42.3°C. Delhi was hit by a spell of dust storm on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, 28 April, the national capital is bracing for a noticeable shift — the sky is expected to turn generally cloudy. The maximum temperature is forecast to drop to the 40-42°C range. Delhi is likely to see a spell of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds gusting to 50 kmph.

Despite no heatwave alert, temperatures at most places in Delhi will remain appreciably above normal, with minimum temperatures 3.1°C to 5.0°C above normal and maximum temperatures 1.6°C to 3.0°C more than normal.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

HeatwaveWeather NewsWeather Forecast
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi, Uttar Pradesh to get rains today; IMD says heatwave easing in north India | See full forecast
Read Next Story