Delhi, Uttarakhand on high alert after ‘possible terror threat’; temples, railway stations among potential targets

Delhi and Uttarakhand are on high alert following intelligence inputs indicating a possible threat from “Khalistani terrorists” in the coming days, news agency ANI reported. This has prompted the Delhi Police and other security agencies to intensify vigilance across several sensitive locations.
Intelligence sources have confirmed that the threat was conveyed through an email that reportedly referred to several temples, government offices, and political leaders as possible targets.
Government establishments, railway stations, and police installations have also been identified as potential targets.
ANI, citing intelligence sources, said a security alert has warned of possible attacks on temples in Delhi and Uttarakhand.
Following the intelligence input, the Uttarakhand Police, intelligence agencies and the Delhi Police have stepped up security, with personnel placed on heightened alert. Security arrangements at sensitive locations are being reviewed and strengthened as a precautionary measure.
Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the threatening email to verify its authenticity and trace its origin.
This is not the first such security alert in the national capital. In January, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, intelligence agencies warned of a possible terror plot by banned Khalistani groups and Bangladesh-based terror organisations targeting New Delhi and several other cities across the country.
Another alert was issued in February after intelligence inputs suggested a potential terror threat near the Red Fort. Sources had then indicated that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a possible target.
According to intelligence sources, several religious sites, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, were believed to be on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
Meanwhile, 11 people were killed on November 10 last year after a car bomb explosion rocked the Red Fort area in the capital. The high-intensity vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) blast also left several people injured and caused extensive damage to property.
All 10 accused, including the alleged main perpetrator, Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Courts. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against the 10 accused.
AQIS and all its manifestations were notified as terrorist organisations by the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2018.
(With inputs from ANI)
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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