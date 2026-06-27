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Delhi, Uttarakhand on high alert after ‘possible terror threat’; temples, railway stations among potential targets

Intelligence sources have confirmed that the threat was conveyed through an email that reportedly referred to several temples, government offices and political leaders as possible targets.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated27 Jun 2026, 04:29 PM IST
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Intelligence alert issued over possible Khalistani terror threat to Delhi, Uttarakhand.
Intelligence alert issued over possible Khalistani terror threat to Delhi, Uttarakhand.
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Delhi and Uttarakhand are on high alert following intelligence inputs indicating a possible threat from “Khalistani terrorists” in the coming days, news agency ANI reported. This has prompted the Delhi Police and other security agencies to intensify vigilance across several sensitive locations.

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Intelligence sources have confirmed that the threat was conveyed through an email that reportedly referred to several temples, government offices, and political leaders as possible targets.

Government establishments, railway stations, and police installations have also been identified as potential targets.

ANI, citing intelligence sources, said a security alert has warned of possible attacks on temples in Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Following the intelligence input, the Uttarakhand Police, intelligence agencies and the Delhi Police have stepped up security, with personnel placed on heightened alert. Security arrangements at sensitive locations are being reviewed and strengthened as a precautionary measure.

Also Read | High alert in Odisha as multiple courts get bomb threats; dog squads deployed

Delhi Police probe threat email

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the threatening email to verify its authenticity and trace its origin.

Similar alerts issued earlier this year

This is not the first such security alert in the national capital. In January, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, intelligence agencies warned of a possible terror plot by banned Khalistani groups and Bangladesh-based terror organisations targeting New Delhi and several other cities across the country.

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Another alert was issued in February after intelligence inputs suggested a potential terror threat near the Red Fort. Sources had then indicated that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a possible target.

Also Read | Delhi on high alert over possible terror threat, security enhanced

According to intelligence sources, several religious sites, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, were believed to be on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Red Fort area blast case

Meanwhile, 11 people were killed on November 10 last year after a car bomb explosion rocked the Red Fort area in the capital. The high-intensity vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) blast also left several people injured and caused extensive damage to property.

Also Read | Delhi Police on high alert with over 30,000 personnel, AI surveillance for Republic Day

All 10 accused, including the alleged main perpetrator, Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Courts. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against the 10 accused.

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AQIS and all its manifestations were notified as terrorist organisations by the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2018.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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