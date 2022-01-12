The Delhi government on Wednesday directed to open temporary vaccination centres for children of age group 15-18 in the 20 schools where health clinics are operational.

“All DDEs (Distts.) and DDEs (Zones) are hereby directed to open temporary Vaccination Centres for students in age group of 15-18 years in the 20 (Twenty) schools wherein School Health Clinics are operational," the order read.

“The officers are to coordinate with the District Magistrates in order to set up the Vaccination Centres," it added.

This comes as the Directorate of Education (DoE) during the day directed its officials to take various measures to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15-17.

"All DDE (Districts) and DDE (Zones) will visit vaccination centres under their jurisdiction and check the vaccination procedures on a daily basis. Further, they will visit schools to check the record that is being maintained with the principals wherein the students are informed about vaccination schedule," the DoE said in official order.

“The officer will also randomly call the students and parents to find out whether they were informed about vaccination and whether they have been vaccinated or not. The heads of schools will also have to increase mobilisation efforts to ensure more than 80 pc children in each school turn up for vaccination," it added.

The order also said there should be better coordination between the nodal teacher of morning and evening shifts in government schools so that all children turn up in the session time.

"Clubbing of 3-5 schools should be done where the vaccination team goes to one designated school and all linked schools children can be mobilized there," it said.

The vaccination for children in the age group began on 3 January.

Meanwhile, Dr VK Paul, a Niti Aayog member, encouraged people to get vaccinated against coronavirus infection at the earliest and said, "vaccination is the critical pillar of our Covid-19 response and they are helpful to an extent".

Addressing the union health briefing here today, Dr VK Paul said: "Omicron is not the common cold. It's our responsibility to slow it down. Let's mask up and get vaccinated, whoever is due. It's fact they (vaccines) are helpful to an extent. Vaccination is the critical pillar of our Covid response."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.