Amid the concerns regarding shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday stated that the vaccination of the 18-44 age group remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day. And, further informed that there is no COVAXIN stock available for any age group, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi MLA Atishi said on Friday, It's been five days since vaccination of youth was suspended in Delhi.

"On one side, states are not able to vaccinate their youth, on the other private hospitals are not short of it and are charging ₹900-1,350 for a jab," Atishi said in a virtual press conference.

She further said, in the national capital, only the people who are above 45 years are getting vaccinated and even for them Covaxin is not available. "For anyone who wants the second dose of Covaxin, be it in the 18-44 group or 45-plus group, there is no Covaxin in Delhi," the Delhi MLA said. On 27 May, about 39,000 people were vaccinated in the city.

According to data shared with the Centre, 52.84 lakh doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Of this, 36.79 lakh were Covishield doses and 16.04 were Covaxin jabs. The maximum number of 1.41 lakh people were vaccinated on May 10.

Atishi added that if anyone in the 18-44 group are getting vaccinated, it's through private hospitals.

"If somebody wants to vaccinate their family at private hospitals, they will have to spend ₹10-15,000. How many people in Delhi can afford this kind of expense?" she asked.

Covid vaccination centre dedicated for persons with disabilities

Meanwhile, a Covid vaccination centre meant for persons with disabilities (PwD) has been opened today at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Chhatarpur. Currently, the Centre will cater to PwDs aged 45 or older.

The centre will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm every day of the week, except on Sunday.

The visitors will be required to carry a proof of disability in the form of PwD identity card, or proof of residency in a PwD shelter/hostel/centre, or any other relevant PwD certificate, the notice said.

The Delhi government on Thursday had asked all district social welfare officers (DSWOs) to proactively coordinate with revenue and health department functionaries at the district level to facilitate timely treatment and vaccination of persons with disabilities against COVID-19.

The national capital recorded 1,141 new COVID-19 cases and 139 more fatalities on Friday, with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

