The national capital has received 28,900 more doses of Covaxin for the 18-44 age group and the stock is enough to cover those eligible for the second dose in the next four days, AAP MLA Atishi said on Thursday.

Delhi currently has over 50,110 doses of Covaxin in stock for this category, the AAP leader said. There are 1.24 lakh doses of Covishield available for this age group and these can last up to eight days, Atishi added.

As many as 47,978 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the capital on Wednesday.

A total of 58,30,579 jabs have been given in the city so far since the inoculation exercise against coronavirus started on January 16. Of this, 13,63,193 people have received both the doses.

The capital has 28,620 doses of Covaxin and 5,20,860 doses of Covishield in stock for those aged above 45, frontline workers and healthcare workers, the AAP leader said.

These can last up to two days and 26 days respectively, she added.

Atishi also said the people of Delhi have the right to know how many doses are available for how many days and where.

“We appeal to the central government to focus on making enough vaccines available rather than hiding information regarding stocks," she said.

Delhi did not have vaccines for the 18-44 category for 16 days. People wanted to know whether a vaccine is available, she said.

The Centre has written to the states and Union territories, advising them not to share the data of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system on vaccine stocks and the temperature of vaccine storage at public forums, saying it is "sensitive information and to be used only for programme improvement".

The Centre, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has rolled out the eVIN system under UIP, which is used to track the vaccine stock status and the temperature at all levels of vaccine storage, from national to the sub-district level.

In a letter to states and UTs, the health ministry said it was overwhelming to see that all the states are using the system to update the stock and transactions of Covid vaccines on a daily basis.

"In this regard, please be advised that data and analytics generated by eVIN for inventory and temperature is owned by the Ministry of Health and not to be shared with any other organisation, partner agency, media agency, online and offline public forums without the consent of the ministry," the letter read.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported a slight dip in the daily cases of coronavirus and recorded 305 new cases with 44 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, as many as 560 people have also recovered during this period, taking the cumulative recoveries to over 14 lakh. While the death toll of Delhi has gone up to 24,748.

The total count of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,30,433 including 4212 active cases.

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 0.41%.

