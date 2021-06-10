Delhi currently has over 50,110 doses of Covaxin in stock for this category, the AAP leader said. There are 1.24 lakh doses of Covishield available for this age group and these can last up to eight days, Atishi added
The national capital has received 28,900 more doses of Covaxin for the 18-44 age group and the stock is enough to cover those eligible for the second dose in the next four days, AAP MLA Atishi said on Thursday.
Delhi currently has over 50,110 doses of Covaxin in stock for this category, the AAP leader said. There are 1.24 lakh doses of Covishield available for this age group and these can last up to eight days, Atishi added.
Delhi did not have vaccines for the 18-44 category for 16 days. People wanted to know whether a vaccine is available, she said.
The Centre has written to the states and Union territories, advising them not to share the data of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system on vaccine stocks and the temperature of vaccine storage at public forums, saying it is "sensitive information and to be used only for programme improvement".
The Centre, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has rolled out the eVIN system under UIP, which is used to track the vaccine stock status and the temperature at all levels of vaccine storage, from national to the sub-district level.
In a letter to states and UTs, the health ministry said it was overwhelming to see that all the states are using the system to update the stock and transactions of Covid vaccines on a daily basis.
"In this regard, please be advised that data and analytics generated by eVIN for inventory and temperature is owned by the Ministry of Health and not to be shared with any other organisation, partner agency, media agency, online and offline public forums without the consent of the ministry," the letter read.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported a slight dip in the daily cases of coronavirus and recorded 305 new cases with 44 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday.
According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, as many as 560 people have also recovered during this period, taking the cumulative recoveries to over 14 lakh. While the death toll of Delhi has gone up to 24,748.
The total count of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,30,433 including 4212 active cases.
The daily Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 0.41%.
