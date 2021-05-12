People in the 18-44 years age group will not be administered the Covaxin vaccine shot at any centre in Delhi from Thursday onwards, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Wednesday said.

The AAP leader has said that the national capital has received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covisheild vaccine on 11 May, but it has completely run out of Covaxin.

Stocks of the other coronavirus vaccine, Covishield, will last for nine more days, Atishi said.

She said some Covaxin centres for the 18-44 age group have been temporarily shut from Wednesday.

"Around 16,000 Covaxin doses, which were available in the morning, were administered at 44 centres. These centres will also be shut after Wednesday evening," the AAP MLA said.

Delhi's Vaccination Bulletin for 12th May 2021. pic.twitter.com/TyNmYel4RK — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 12, 2021

Atishi hoped that the Centre would intervene and make Covaxin doses available for the 18-44 age category.

"Soon it will be time to give the second dose of Covaxin to beneficiaries in this category," she added.

The AAP leader said the national capital received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield on Tuesday evening.

There are 4.18 lakh Covishield doses left for people in the 18-44 age group. These can last up to nine days, she added.

"However, there will be no Covaxin doses left for the 18-44 age group after Wednesday evening and all such centres will be temporarily shut," she said.

Delhi currently has four days of Covaxin and three days of Covishield stock for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers.

The AAP leader said 1.28 lakh doses were administered in the city on Tuesday.

A total of 41.64 lakh doses have been administered to beneficiaries across all categories in Delhi since the inoculation drive started on January 16, according to the bulletin.

Delhi has so far received 8.17 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 category, and over 43 lakh doses for 45-plus, and healthcare and frontline workers.

Healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45 are being given jabs at 470 centres, whereas beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated at 394 centres.

The country is in a deep crisis due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with around 3,48,421 fresh cases and 4,205 deaths being in the last 24 hours. Hospitals and morgues are overflowing, medical staff is exhausted and oxygen and drugs are running short.

