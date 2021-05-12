The AAP leader said the national capital received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield on Tuesday evening.
There are 4.18 lakh Covishield doses left for people in the 18-44 age group. These can last up to nine days, she added.
"However, there will be no Covaxin doses left for the 18-44 age group after Wednesday evening and all such centres will be temporarily shut," she said.
Delhi currently has four days of Covaxin and three days of Covishield stock for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers.
The AAP leader said 1.28 lakh doses were administered in the city on Tuesday.
A total of 41.64 lakh doses have been administered to beneficiaries across all categories in Delhi since the inoculation drive started on January 16, according to the bulletin.
Delhi has so far received 8.17 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 category, and over 43 lakh doses for 45-plus, and healthcare and frontline workers.
Healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45 are being given jabs at 470 centres, whereas beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated at 394 centres.
The country is in a deep crisis due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with around 3,48,421 fresh cases and 4,205 deaths being in the last 24 hours. Hospitals and morgues are overflowing, medical staff is exhausted and oxygen and drugs are running short.
