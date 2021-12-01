The Delhi government has extended the validity of all documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act , 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 for one more month. These documents will now be valid up to December 31, 2021.

The decision was taken to avoid the recurrence of the COVID pandemic-like situation as instances of heavy crowding is witnessed at license centres and fitness centres, an official order said.

The release said, “The ministry of transport and highways had issued advisory on 30.03.2020, 9.06.2020, 24.08.2020, … to extend to extend validity of all documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules"

“It was advised that in case of fitness permit, Driving License, registration or any other documents whose extension of validity could not or was not likely be granted due to lockdown and expired on 1.02.2020. or would expire by 31.10.2021, the same may be treated as valid till 31.10,2021…"

Further, this department, vide order date 28.09.2021, extended the validity of the documents … for two more months upto 30.11.2021, the order said.

“… Instances of heavy crowding at various driving license centre and fitness centre have also been reported which is a matter of concern for the health and safety of the applicant and the staff."

“… Adequate measures are required to be taken to avoid recurrence of COVID pandemic situation and for that reason, the validity of all documents… is further extended for one more month," it also said.

However, this extension shall not apply to the buses of DTC and Cluster.

The vehicles plying on the road should have valid certificate of PUCC to ensure pollution control.

The copy of the order was shared on Twitter by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

दिल्ली की आम जनता के अनुरोध पर और उनके हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए परिवहन विभाग ने सभी डाक्यूमेंट्स की वैधता जो 01.02.2020 से 30.11.2021 के बीच समाप्त हो गई है, को आगे 31.12.2021 तक बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया है। pic.twitter.com/8rJAh9BAyO — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) November 30, 2021

In another release, the transport department also said that it has extended the validity of learner's licenses that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 till January 31, 2022

