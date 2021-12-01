Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Validity of all vehicle-related documents extended by one more month. Details here

Delhi: Validity of all vehicle-related documents extended by one more month. Details here

the transport department also said that it has extended the validity of learner's licenses that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 till January 31, 2022
2 min read . 08:15 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

  • The decision was taken to avoid recurrence of the COVID pandemic-like situation 
  • Instances of heavy crowding is witnessed at license centres and fitness centres

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Delhi government has extended the validity of all documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 for one more month. These documents will now be valid up to December 31, 2021.

The Delhi government has extended the validity of all documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 for one more month. These documents will now be valid up to December 31, 2021.

The decision was taken to avoid the recurrence of the COVID pandemic-like situation as instances of heavy crowding is witnessed at license centres and fitness centres, an official order said. 

The decision was taken to avoid the recurrence of the COVID pandemic-like situation as instances of heavy crowding is witnessed at license centres and fitness centres, an official order said. 

The release said, “The ministry of transport and highways had issued advisory on 30.03.2020, 9.06.2020, 24.08.2020, … to extend to extend validity of all documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules"

The release said, “The ministry of transport and highways had issued advisory on 30.03.2020, 9.06.2020, 24.08.2020, … to extend to extend validity of all documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules"

“It was advised that in case of fitness permit, Driving License, registration or any other documents whose extension of validity could not or was not likely be granted due to lockdown and expired on 1.02.2020. or would expire by 31.10.2021, the same may be treated as valid till 31.10,2021…"

“It was advised that in case of fitness permit, Driving License, registration or any other documents whose extension of validity could not or was not likely be granted due to lockdown and expired on 1.02.2020. or would expire by 31.10.2021, the same may be treated as valid till 31.10,2021…"

Further, this department, vide order date 28.09.2021, extended the validity of the documents … for two more months upto 30.11.2021, the order said.

Further, this department, vide order date 28.09.2021, extended the validity of the documents … for two more months upto 30.11.2021, the order said.

“… Instances of heavy crowding at various driving license centre and fitness centre have also been reported which is a matter of concern for the health and safety of the applicant and the staff."

“… Instances of heavy crowding at various driving license centre and fitness centre have also been reported which is a matter of concern for the health and safety of the applicant and the staff."

“… Adequate measures are required to be taken to avoid recurrence of COVID pandemic situation and for that reason, the validity of all documents… is further extended for one more month," it also said.

“… Adequate measures are required to be taken to avoid recurrence of COVID pandemic situation and for that reason, the validity of all documents… is further extended for one more month," it also said.

However, this extension shall not apply to the buses of DTC and Cluster.

However, this extension shall not apply to the buses of DTC and Cluster.

The vehicles plying on the road should have valid certificate of PUCC to ensure pollution control. 

The vehicles plying on the road should have valid certificate of PUCC to ensure pollution control. 

The copy of the order was shared on Twitter by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. 

The copy of the order was shared on Twitter by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. 

In another release, the transport department also said that it has extended the validity of learner's licenses that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 till January 31, 2022

In another release, the transport department also said that it has extended the validity of learner's licenses that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 till January 31, 2022

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!