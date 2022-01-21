Delhi: Validity of expired learners licence extended up to Mar 31. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Transport Department of the Delhi government has extended the validity of those learners licenses whose validity has expired between 1st February 2020 to 31st January 2022 by two months up to 31st March 2022, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More derails are being added.

