Delhi: Validity of expired learners licence extended up to Mar 31. Details here

Delhi: Validity of expired learners licence extended up to Mar 31. Details here

The validity of learning licence has been extended in Delhi
1 min read . 04:46 PM IST Livemint

  • The Delhi transport department has extended the validity of learning licences expired between 1st February 2020 to 31st January 2022 by up to two months

The Transport Department of the Delhi government has extended the validity of those learners licenses whose validity has expired between 1st February 2020 to 31st January 2022 by two months up to 31st March 2022, news agency ANI reported.

More derails are being added.

