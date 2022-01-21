Delhi: Validity of expired learners licence extended up to Mar 31. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi transport department has extended the validity of learning licences expired between 1st February 2020 to 31st January 2022 by up to two months
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Transport Department of the Delhi government has extended the validity of those learners licenses whose validity has expired between 1st February 2020 to 31st January 2022 by two months up to 31st March 2022, news agency ANI reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Transport Department of the Delhi government has extended the validity of those learners licenses whose validity has expired between 1st February 2020 to 31st January 2022 by two months up to 31st March 2022, news agency ANI reported.