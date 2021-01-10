Delhi - Varanasi bullet train project: LiDAR(Aerial Ground) survey starts

"During the Aerial LiDAR survey, 300 meters (150 meters on either side) of the area around the proposed alignment is being captured for the survey purpose. After the collection of data, Three Dimensional (3D) Topographical map of 50 meters corridor on either side of the proposed alignment on a scale of 1:2500 will be available for designing of the vertical & horizontal alignment, structures, location of the stations and depots, Land requirement for the corridor, identification of project affected plots/structures, Right of Way etc," according to a statement issued by the NHSRCL.