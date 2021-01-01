Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday held a review meeting virtually with Delhi government for the preparation of dry run of COVID-19 vaccination drive across all states and UTs in India on January 2.

During the meeting, Vardhan said, "Target of this exercise is that minutest details of Covid-19 vaccination drive are thoroughly researched."

The lists of health workers have been created and will be uploaded on the government's COVID platform, CoWin, informed Vardhan. "Just like we prepare during elections, the same way we need to train each member of all medical teams responsibly," he added.

The health minister also stated that at least two vaccines have sent their applications to Drug Controller and experts for approval, their data are being studied pro-actively.

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges, the Centre had said on Thursday.

Earlier, the drill was conducted in four states on December 28 and 29, namely Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat.

The activity is proposed to be conducted in all state capitals in at least 3 session sites.

Some states will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain/have poor logistical support, while Maharashtra and Kerala are likely to schedule the dry run in major cities other than their capital, the Union Health Ministry said.

"The objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to assess operational feasibility in the use of Co-WIN application in field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation. This is also expected to give confidence to programme managers at various levels," the ministry said.

The central government has also asked all states and UTs to ensure effective preparedness for the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness at session sites for COVID-19 vaccination with principal secretaries (Health) and other health administrators of all states and UTs through video-conferencing.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via