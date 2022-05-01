Delhi: Vehicles sans fitness certificate may face penalty of 10,000, jail

Delhi: Vehicles sans fitness certificate may face penalty of ₹10,000, jail2 min read . 06:00 PM IST
The move comes after several such vehicles were found plying on the roads of the national capital in violation of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act
Owners and drivers of vehicles, including those of government departments, found without a valid certificate of fitness can be fined up to ₹10,000 or even be sent to prison, the Delhi transport department has warned.
The move comes after several such vehicles were found plying on the roads of the national capital in violation of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.
"It has been observed by the transport department that many owners or drivers, including transport vehicles belonging to government departments, local bodies and public sector units, are plying transport vehicles without valid fitness certificate which is gross violation of The Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988 and rules framed their under," read a public notice.
“According to section 56 of the MV Act, a transport vehicle is not deemed to be validly registered unless it carries a valid certificate of fitness issued by the Transport department of Delhi government," it added.
Such vehicles are not eligible to ply on the roads till the fitness certificate is obtained. According to rule 62 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the fitness certificate is valid for a period of two years for vehicles up to eight years old and one year for vehicles older than eight years.
The fitness certificate for e-rickshaws and e-carts is valid for a period of three years.
The enforcement teams have been asked to keep looking for vehicles in violation of the act on the roads and soon a drive will be launched to catch the violators, news agency PTI quoted a senior officer of the Delhi government's transport department.
The owners and drivers of the vehicles without valid fitness certificates will have to pay a fine of ₹2,000-5,000 for the first offence and ₹5,000- 10,000 for the second and any subsequent offence. In such cases, there is also a provision of imprisonment of owner or driver.
Also, according to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the fee for renewal of certificate of registration is also required to be paid by the owner of such vehicles, as the vehicle is not deemed to be registered on account of the expiry of the fitness certificate.
With inputs from agencies.
