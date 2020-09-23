Delhi: Vehicles without colour-coded stickers, HSRP to be penalised soon

The Delhi government’s transport department is asking owners of old vehicles registered before April 2019 in the national capital to affix them with high-security registration number plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers. As per a report in news agency PTI, there are almost 30 lakh vehicles that will require HSRP and stickers. The department has said a drive will be launched "soon" to check for the violation of the directive.

What is HSRP?

HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

What are colour-coded stickers?

Colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type.

Light blue: Petrol and CNG

Orange: Diesel

According to the officials, these colour-coded stickers bear details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

All vehicles registered after 1 April 2019, come equipped with colour-coded fuel stickers and HSRP.

Here is how you can get HSRPs and colour-coded fuel stickers for your vehicle

-You will have to contact any of the 236 vehicle dealers authorised by the Delhi government.

- The list is available on the state transport department’s website.

-To book an appointment with the chosen dealer

-Now, select the model of your vehicle, then choose Delhi and then the nearest dealer around you.

-Fill in information about the vehicle and its owner.

-You will get an OTP on your mobile phone number, enter it in the required box.

-Select a date and time to visit the dealer.

-Make the payment online. You will receive an acknowledgement via e-mail and SMS.

Last year, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) had directed that all vehicles in Delhi-NCR should have HSRP and colour-coded stickers by October.

