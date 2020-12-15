The Delhi transport department had earlier asked people living in the national capital to get their high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers affixed on their vehicles "without any delay" as vehicles without HSRP would be fined from today.

Delhiites can be fined ₹10,000, which is compoundable to ₹5,500 under the amended MV Act. According to reports, the operation will be held in nine out of 11 districts currently. One team has been deployed in each district for action.

The Delhi Traffic Police will now take strict actions to ensure vehicle owners are getting HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

However, the vehicles that have applied for HSRP and colour-coded stickers will not be fined for now. The vehicle owner will have to show the slip of the application that they have applied for.

Currently, the registered vehicles of other states are also not included in this.

The notice, issued by the transport department, had urged vehicle owners to get HSRP failing which they are liable to face prosecution under the motor vehicle (MV) act.

The notice read: "General public is hereby informed that the installation of HSRP including the third registration mark (colour-coded sticker) on new and old vehicles in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi is a mandatory requirement... The owners of old/ existing vehicles are advised to approach their concerned dealers (of their vehicle’s make) for getting affixed HSRP and or colour coded stickers on their vehicles."

The notice issued is in line with the order issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) that mandates all vehicles in India sold before 1 April 2019 to have a high-security registration plate and colour-coded stickers.

The Transport Department has made it mandatory to get HSRP and colour stickers on vehicles on the orders of the apex court.

What is HSRP?

HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

What are colour-coded stickers?

The colour-coded or fuel stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type. Those vehicles, which run on petrol and CNG, will have light blue-coloured stickers, while the ones that use diesel will have orange-coloured stickers.

These colour-coded stickers have details like the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

