Delhi: Video shows man dragged under his own car during carjacking
Delhi: Taxi driver dragged under wheels of own vehicle during carjacking.
A 43-year-old taxi driver died after being dragged under the wheels of his own vehicle for several meters while resisting a carjacking attempt on a busy road in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, said police on Wednesday.
The Delhi Police informed that it received a call about a man's body lying near the NH-8 service road in Vasant Kunj North at 11.30 pm, according to PTI reports.
The victim has been identified as Bijender, a resident of Faridabad. Police have registered a murder case in this connection.
It is suspected that the victim was attacked during a robbery bid but the police are trying to piece together the sequence of events, officials said as quoted by PTI.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!