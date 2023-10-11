Delhi: Video shows man dragged under his own car during carjacking

Delhi: Taxi driver dragged under wheels of own vehicle during carjacking.

A 43-year-old taxi driver died after being dragged under the wheels of his own vehicle for several meters while resisting a carjacking attempt on a busy road in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, said police on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video purporting to show the man being dragged under the car on Tuesday has become widely circulated on social media. ANI has posted the screengrab from the video.

The Delhi Police informed that it received a call about a man's body lying near the NH-8 service road in Vasant Kunj North at 11.30 pm, according to PTI reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victim has been identified as Bijender, a resident of Faridabad. Police have registered a murder case in this connection.

It is suspected that the victim was attacked during a robbery bid but the police are trying to piece together the sequence of events, officials said as quoted by PTI.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

