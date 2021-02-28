OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Voting underway for by-elections in 5 municipal wards

The voting is underway on Sunday for by-elections in five municipal corporation wards of the national capital.The MCD polls are underway in five wards -Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in North Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in East Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, who voted at a booth in Trilokpuri, said that party is confident of winning in all the five wards of MCD.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Myanmar riot police with shield cross the blockages set up by protesters

Myanmar Junta fires UN representative, arrests journalists

2 min read . 12:02 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a graduation ceremony for the 95th batch of cadets from the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 23, 2018. Picture taken December 23, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi Arabia commentators say US report is vindication of Prince

2 min read . 11:51 AM IST
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur today

1 min read . 11:43 AM IST
Medical staffers wearing protective suits stand by an ambulance at a triage check point set to ease the pressure on hospital emergency wards following the surge of COVID-19 case numbers, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Italy added 356 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, the biggest number since April 14 under the spring near-total lockdown regime. That brings to 42,300 the number of people who have died in Italy during the pandemic, behind only Britain in Europe. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Odisha govt allows operas and open air theatres with a ceiling

3 min read . 11:42 AM IST

"The people of the five wards have made their mind to elect our candidates. In the coming MCD polls, BJP will be routed," she said.

Referring to the party's performance in the local body polls in Surat where it won 27 seats in its first outing, Atishi said, "We defeated BJP in its strong-hold in Surat, Gujarat. We are confident that we will win all the five wards of MCD which are going to the polls today. The people of the nation love the developmental politics of AAP."

By-polls in five wards of Delhi's civic body, two of which fall under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) are currently underway at different polling booths while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

Delhi Police personnel are deployed at the booths for smooth conduct of the polls.

According to Election officials, the voting for the by-polls which started at 7.30 am will continue till 5.30 pm today, and the results will be announced on March 3.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout