Delhi vs Bihar: Delhi workers spend nearly three times more than urban Bihar commuters — NHTS survey reveals details

The National Household Travel Survey for July 2025 to June 2026 revealed that workers in Delhi spend nearly three times as much as those in urban Bihar to commute to work.

The survey provided a state-wise breakdown of the average monthly cost per worker for trips to and from a fixed workplace.

Comparing the urban regions of Delhi and Bihar, the survey showed that Delhi recorded the highest average cost among all the states/UTs at ₹2081. Meanwhile, the cost in Bihar (urban) was recorded at ₹702.

In total (rural + urban), workers in Delhi spent an average of ₹2038 to travel to and from a fixed workplace, while in Bihar, the average cost was ₹469.

While the cost of commuting in Delhi (urban only Urban) is the highest at ₹2081, Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest average at ₹2165 among those commuting in both rural and urban regions. Delhi was in second place at ₹2038.

The survey highlighted the wide differences in commuting costs across Indian states. Check the full state-wise breakdown of average travel cost here:

State/ UT Rural average cost (Rs) Urban average cost (Rs) Rural + Urban average cost (Rs) Andhra Pradesh 668 992 788 Arunachal Pradesh 2203 2059 2165 Assam 599 1031 663 Bihar 427 702 469 Chhattisgarh 400 980 556 Delhi 1066 2081 2038 Goa 2098 1748 1874 Gujarat 738 891 815 Haryana 1048 1344 1212 Himachal Pradesh 1154 754 1085 Jharkhand 443 782 532 Karnataka 516 783 641 Keralam 1519 1327 1415 Madhya Pradesh 283 773 428 Maharashtra 596 1256 942 Manipur 998 1426 1115 Meghalaya 326 1108 479 Mizoram 1131 1873 1507 Nagaland 350 1255 541 Odisha 473 835 567 Punjab 982 926 953 Rajasthan 650 1068 773 Sikkim 1450 1229 1377 Tamil Nadu 879 827 851 Telangana 596 1105 831 Tripura 439 703 506 Uttar Pradesh 554 1054 700 Uttarakhand 705 1043 836 West Bengal 430 825 589 Andaman & N.Islands 1184 1315 1253 Chandigarh - 1383 1383 D N Haveli & Daman & Diu 687 549 596 Jammu & Kashmir 1170 1255 1190 Ladakh 1665 1103 1531 Lakshadweep 435 329 348 Puducherry 936 761 816 all-India 612 1044 785

Average monthly expenditure and gender disparity The average monthly expenditure on commuting to a fixed workplace is ₹785 per worker, according to data from the National Household Travel Survey for July 2025 to June 2026.

According to the survey, urban workers incur a substantially higher average monthly cost of ₹1,044, compared with ₹612 for rural workers.

It also revealed gender disparity in worker travel spend. The survey showed male workers spend an average of ₹835 per month on fixed-workplace commutes compared to ₹533 per month for female workers.

View full Image View full Image National Household Travel Survey for July 2025 to June 2026

The survey collected data on regular trips of one kilometer or more performed by Indian people. It aimed to collect information on the modes of transport they use, trip purposes, travel frequency, average cost of regular trips, and other related parameters.